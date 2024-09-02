BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For SMU Game
Sep 2, 2024, 1:25 PM
PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars prepare for their first road game of the 2024 season against the SMU Mustangs.
Both teams enter the game with undefeated records. BYU is 1-0 after defeating Southern Illinois 41-13 last week in Provo.
#BYU’s depth chart for week two against SMU.
The ‘OR’ was removed at QB.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/gxLzk2GtDt
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 2, 2024
SMU comes into the game 2-0 after a week-zero scare against Nevada and a blowout victory over Houston Christian in Dallas.
BYU football released its weekly depth chart, which had only one change from the first depth chart of the season.
That change was at quarterback as BYU removed the ‘OR’ between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon.
Retzlaff passed for 348 yards and had three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory over the Salukis.
Quarterback
Jake Retzlaff
Gerry Bohanon
Running Back
LJ Martin
-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati
Miles Davis
-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Cody Hagen
Wide Receiver
Darius Lassiter
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tei Nacua
Wide Receiver
Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
Tight End
Keanu Hill
Mata’ava Ta’ase
-OR- Ethan Erickson
-OR- Ryner Swanson
Left Tackle
Caleb Etienne
Isaiah Jatta
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
Bruce Mitchell
Center
Connor Pay
Jake Eichorn
Right Guard
Sonny Makasini
-OR- Austin Leausa
Right Tackle
Brayden Keim
Austin Leausa
Defensive End
Tyler Batty
Bodie Schoonover
Viliami Po’uha
Nose
John Nelson
Joshua Singh
David Latu
Tackle
Blake Mangelson
Luke Toomalatai
-OR- John Taumoepeau
Outside Edge
Logan Lutui
-OR- Isaiah Bagnah
Ephraim Asiata
SAM
Isaiah Glasker
Choe Bryant-Strother
-OR- Aisea Moa
MACK
Harrison Taggart
Sione Moa
-OR- Siale Esera
ROVER
Jack Kelly
Ace Kaufusi
Miles Hall
Strong Safety
Micah Harper
-OR- Talan Alfrey
Raider Damuni
-OR- Crew Wakley
-OR- Ethan Slade
Free Safety
Tanner Wall
Tommy Prassas
-OR- Faletau Satuala
Nickel
Micah Harper
Jonathan Kabeya
Chika Ebunoha
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Jayden Dunlap
Cornerback
Marque Collins
-OR- Mory Bamba
Therrian Alexander III
Punter
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
Matthias Dunn
Holder
Sam Vander Haar
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Dalton Riggs
Cannon Skidmore
Returners
Parker Kingston
-OR- Keelan Marion
-OR- Chase Roberts
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
