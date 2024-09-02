BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For SMU Game

PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars prepare for their first road game of the 2024 season against the SMU Mustangs.

Both teams enter the game with undefeated records. BYU is 1-0 after defeating Southern Illinois 41-13 last week in Provo.

#BYU’s depth chart for week two against SMU. The ‘OR’ was removed at QB.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/gxLzk2GtDt — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 2, 2024

SMU comes into the game 2-0 after a week-zero scare against Nevada and a blowout victory over Houston Christian in Dallas.

BYU football released its weekly depth chart, which had only one change from the first depth chart of the season.

That change was at quarterback as BYU removed the ‘OR’ between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon.

Retzlaff passed for 348 yards and had three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory over the Salukis.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

Miles Davis

-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tei Nacua

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Sonny Makasini

-OR- Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

-OR- Aisea Moa

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Sione Moa

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Micah Harper

-OR- Talan Alfrey

Raider Damuni

-OR- Crew Wakley

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

