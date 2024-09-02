On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For SMU Game

Sep 2, 2024, 1:25 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The latest BYU football depth chart is out as the Cougars prepare for their first road game of the 2024 season against the SMU Mustangs.

Both teams enter the game with undefeated records. BYU is 1-0 after defeating Southern Illinois 41-13 last week in Provo.

SMU comes into the game 2-0 after a week-zero scare against Nevada and a blowout victory over Houston Christian in Dallas.

BYU football released its weekly depth chart, which had only one change from the first depth chart of the season.

That change was at quarterback as BYU removed the ‘OR’ between Jake Retzlaff and Gerry Bohanon.

Retzlaff passed for 348 yards and had three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory over the Salukis.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

Miles Davis

-OR- Pokaiaua Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tei Nacua

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

Tight End

Keanu Hill

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ethan Erickson

-OR- Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Jake Eichorn

Right Guard

Sonny Makasini

-OR- Austin Leausa

Right Tackle

Brayden Keim

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Choe Bryant-Strother

-OR- Aisea Moa

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Sione Moa

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Micah Harper

-OR- Talan Alfrey

Raider Damuni

-OR- Crew Wakley

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Micah Harper

Jonathan Kabeya

Chika Ebunoha

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seattle Seahawks Sign Former BYU QB Jaren Hall To Practice Squad

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has found a home for the 2024 season. The Seattle Seahawks signed Hall to their practice squad.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN, ABC, Disney Networks Go Dark On DirecTV On Busy Night For Sports

Disney Entertainment channels went dark on DirecTV Sunday night after the sides were unable to reach a new carriage agreement.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

49ers WR Ricky Pearsall Out Of Hospital After Shooting During Attempted Robbery

49ers rookie WR Ricky Pearsall was released from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center one day after getting shot in the chest.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Puts BYU QB Battle To Rest With Strong Week One Performance

BYU tabbed Jake Retzlaff as the starting quarterback to open the 2024 season. He didn't disappoint in the win over Southern Illinois.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 1: Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan Eclipses All

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? With many FCS teams on deck, some players didn't play full games.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Admires Toughness Of Jay Hill After Health Scare

BYU coach Kalani Sitake and players admire defensive coordinator Jay Hill.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For SMU Game