Seattle Seahawks Sign Former BYU QB Jaren Hall To Practice Squad

SEATTLE – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has found a home for the 2024 season.

It was announced on Monday that the Seattle Seahawks signed Hall to their practice squad.

Seahawks signed former Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall to their practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2024

After getting released by Minnesota at the roster cutdown deadline, there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the next steps for Hall.

It wasn’t guaranteed that he would get another shot with a second team. But, with only two QBs on the roster, Seattle took a flyer on the former Viking.

According to reports, Minnesota did attempt to bring him back on their own practice squad but Hall chose Seattle to step in as the clear QB3.

Hall played extremely well in the 2024 preseason, leading all NFL QBs in passer rating.

In Minnesota’s second preseason game, Hall didn’t see much playing time but made the most of his snaps, throwing two touchdowns and posting a perfect quarterback rating.

The next outing was even better. He was under center for the majority of the game and completed 17 of his 25 pass attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2024 season against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 8.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

In April, Hall was selected by the Vikings with the No. 164 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

