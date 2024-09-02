Nacua Bros: Puka Kicks Off Season Against Lions On Sunday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Football season is back, and we’re here to keep you updated on your favorite local football family.

From the NFL to college and the UFL, we’ll explore how the Nacua family is making their mark at every level.

Puka Nacua, Rams Face Lions On SNF In Season Opener

The 2024 NFL season is here which means former BYU WR Puka Nacua is ready to help lead the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in his sophomore season.

In his rookie campaign, Nacua posted 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. As a bigger focal point of the Rams’ offense, he will look to top those numbers in year two.

On Sunday, the Rams kick off their season against the Detroit Lions. Ironically, the last game that Nacua played was also against Detroit.

In the 2023 Wild Card, Los Angeles traveled to the Motor City and had their season ended. Nacua played a great game though, recording nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, the Rams’ offense and Lions’ were both around league average when it came to passing.

LA sat between 10th and 15th for passing yards, attempts, and touchdowns. Detroit sat in the same range for completions allowed and opponent quarterback rating. However, the Lions were bottom-6 in passing yards and touchdowns allowed.

Most of Detroit’s best defensive players come in the front seven and their secondary leaves a bit to be desired.

It would be hard for Nacua to replicate his last performance in Detroit. However, he will definitely have the opportunity to kick the season off on the right foot.

Throwback to Puka Nacua’s last game against the #Lions as we’re finally 1 week away from SNF: • 9 receptions on 10 targets

• 20.11 yards per reception

• 182 yards (most by a rookie in a post season game EVER)

Samson, Kai Nacua Continue Looking For NFL Shot In The UFL

For a while, it looked like another Nacua would get his shot to stick in the NFL. However, at the roster cutdown deadline, the Saints waived WR Samson Nacua.

Before his time in the preseason, Samson Nacua spent a couple of seasons in the USFL and UFL. Assuming another NFL team doesn’t give him a shot on their practice squad, he will likely return there when the season starts in March.

Same thing for the family’s oldest brother, Kai Nacua.

Tei Nacua Making Strides With BYU Football

The youngest brother, Tei Nacua, just started his freshman season in Provo.

The Cougars trounced the Southern Illinois Salukis, 41-13, this past weekend. Ten different receivers reeled in a catch in BYU’s season-opening win but Nacua was not one of them.

Understandably, the true freshman finds himself pretty far down in the Coug’s receiver room. However, he has slowly been raising his own stock with some highlight catches and constant improvement at BYU practices.

