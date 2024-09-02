On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Nacua Bros: Puka Kicks Off Season Against Lions On Sunday Night Football

Sep 2, 2024, 2:56 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Football season is back, and we’re here to keep you updated on your favorite local football family.

From the NFL to college and the UFL, we’ll explore how the Nacua family is making their mark at every level.

Puka Nacua, Rams Face Lions On SNF In Season Opener

The 2024 NFL season is here which means former BYU WR Puka Nacua is ready to help lead the Los Angeles Rams to the playoffs in his sophomore season.

In his rookie campaign, Nacua posted 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. As a bigger focal point of the Rams’ offense, he will look to top those numbers in year two.

On Sunday, the Rams kick off their season against the Detroit Lions. Ironically, the last game that Nacua played was also against Detroit.

In the 2023 Wild Card, Los Angeles traveled to the Motor City and had their season ended. Nacua played a great game though, recording nine catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, the Rams’ offense and Lions’ were both around league average when it came to passing.

LA sat between 10th and 15th for passing yards, attempts, and touchdowns. Detroit sat in the same range for completions allowed and opponent quarterback rating. However, the Lions were bottom-6 in passing yards and touchdowns allowed.

Most of Detroit’s best defensive players come in the front seven and their secondary leaves a bit to be desired.

It would be hard for Nacua to replicate his last performance in Detroit. However, he will definitely have the opportunity to kick the season off on the right foot.

Samson, Kai Nacua Continue Looking For NFL Shot In The UFL

For a while, it looked like another Nacua would get his shot to stick in the NFL. However, at the roster cutdown deadline, the Saints waived WR Samson Nacua.

Before his time in the preseason, Samson Nacua spent a couple of seasons in the USFL and UFL. Assuming another NFL team doesn’t give him a shot on their practice squad, he will likely return there when the season starts in March.

Same thing for the family’s oldest brother, Kai Nacua.

RELATED: Samson Nacua Nearly Returns FG 109 Yards For Touchdown

Tei Nacua Making Strides With BYU Football

The youngest brother, Tei Nacua, just started his freshman season in Provo.

The Cougars trounced the Southern Illinois Salukis, 41-13, this past weekend. Ten different receivers reeled in a catch in BYU’s season-opening win but Nacua was not one of them.

Understandably, the true freshman finds himself pretty far down in the Coug’s receiver room. However, he has slowly been raising his own stock with some highlight catches and constant improvement at BYU practices.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Holds Perfect Record All-Time Against SMU

Looking back at BYU's football history against the SMU Mustangs.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SMU Mustangs Unveil New Uniform For BYU Game

The uniform matchup in Dallas under the Friday Night Lights.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/SMU Presser

Kalani Sitake addressed the media virtually kicking off week two of the 2024 season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Seattle Seahawks Sign Former BYU QB Jaren Hall To Practice Squad

Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has found a home for the 2024 season. The Seattle Seahawks signed Hall to their practice squad.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For SMU Game

The BYU football depth chart entering week two against SMU.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

ESPN, ABC, Disney Networks Go Dark On DirecTV On Busy Night For Sports

Disney Entertainment channels went dark on DirecTV Sunday night after the sides were unable to reach a new carriage agreement.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Nacua Bros: Puka Kicks Off Season Against Lions On Sunday Night Football