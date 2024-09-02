SMU Mustangs Unveil New Uniform For BYU Game

On the Site:
PROVO, Utah – BYU football will face an SMU team wearing a new uniform this Friday night in Dallas.

SMU unveiled a new red uniform with a white helmet and a red facemask to be worn against the Cougars.

SMU Mustangs unveil new red uniform

BYU will wear a new uniform combination featuring All-White and Navy Blue

Meanwhile, BYU will wear a first-time uniform combination. The Cougars will wear an all-white uniform with navy blue numbers and stripes and a navy blue helmet featuring a white facemask.

Friday night’s matchup will be the fifth meeting all-time between the two schools. BYU has never lost to the Mustangs, holding a perfect 4-0 record.

The last time BYU played SMU in Dallas was in 1997 when the two were members of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC). Like in the 2024 matchup, SMU wore a red uniform in that game.

BYU donned a white jersey and royal blue pants in the 1997 meeting that featured current head coach Kalani Sitake as a fullback. He rushed for six yards on two carries in the 19-16 win played in the Cotton Bowl.

SMU is asking its fan base to wear red when they attend on Friday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, while BYU fans have been asked to wear royal blue for road games.

The matchup will feature two undefeated teams as BYU comes into the matchup with a 1-0 record after defeating Southern Illinois from the FCS in their season opener.

SMU is at 2-0 early in the season after wins over Nevada and FCS Houston Christian last week.

BYU at SMU

Date: Friday, September 6, 2024

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MDT)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

BYU Football 2024 Uniform Combination Schedule

Southern Illinois | Royal blue jersey, pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask. | Win, 41-13

at SMU | White jersey with navy blue numbers and stripes, pants, navy blue helmet with white facemask. | Friday, 5 p.m.

at Wyoming | White jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes, pants, royal blue helmet with royal facemask. | Sept. 14

Kansas State | Throwback 1996 uniforms in honor of BYU’s 100th season as a program. | Sept. 21

at Baylor | All-white jersey with royal blue numbers and stripes. A white helmet with a royal blue facemask. | Sept. 28

Arizona | Traditional royal blue jersey with white pants, white helmet, and royal blue facemask. | Oct. 12

Oklahoma State | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet, and white facemask. | Oct. 18

at UCF | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with a royal blue facemask. | Oct. 26

at Utah | All-Royal | Nov. 9

Kansas | Royal blue jersey, white pants, royal blue helmet, and white facemask. | Nov. 16

at Arizona State | Royal blue helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, and royal blue pants. | Nov. 23

Houston | Navy blue helmet with navy facemask, navy blue jersey, and white pants. | Nov. 30

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

