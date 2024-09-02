18-year-old man arrested for going 148 mph on freeway, troopers say

NEPHI — An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab County early Monday.

About 1 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper traveling south on I-15 near Nephi attempted to catch up to a vehicle believed to be going “well over 130 mph,” the trooper wrote in a booking affidavit. When the trooper got close enough, he recorded the Infiniti G37’s speed at 148 mph, the affidavit states.

Another trooper who was waiting ahead of the fleeing vehicle recorded it going 141 mph as it passed him, according to the affidavit.

With both troopers now pursing the vehicle with their emergency lights and sirens on, the 18-year-old driver exited the freeway onto Yuba Dam Road.

“The vehicle then veered off the left side of the roadway crashing through a fence traveling a good distance coming to a rest in a field. The subject was called out of his vehicle and arrested,” the affidavit states.

The man was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of reckless endangerment and speeding.