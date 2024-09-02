On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

18-year-old man arrested for going 148 mph on freeway, troopers say

Sep 2, 2024, 4:20 PM

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab ...

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab County early Monday. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

NEPHI — An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab County early Monday.

About 1 a.m., a Utah Highway Patrol trooper traveling south on I-15 near Nephi attempted to catch up to a vehicle believed to be going “well over 130 mph,” the trooper wrote in a booking affidavit. When the trooper got close enough, he recorded the Infiniti G37’s speed at 148 mph, the affidavit states.

Another trooper who was waiting ahead of the fleeing vehicle recorded it going 141 mph as it passed him, according to the affidavit.

With both troopers now pursing the vehicle with their emergency lights and sirens on, the 18-year-old driver exited the freeway onto Yuba Dam Road.

“The vehicle then veered off the left side of the roadway crashing through a fence traveling a good distance coming to a rest in a field. The subject was called out of his vehicle and arrested,” the affidavit states.

The man was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of reckless endangerment and speeding.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The mug shots of Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt obtained by KSL on Feb. 21 2024. (Washington Coun...

Shelby Lofton

1 year since Ruby Franke, Jodi Hildebrandt arrested for child abuse: Where the case stands

It's been one year since Youtube family vlogger Ruby Franke and her former business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were arrested for child abuse. Both are currently serving time in Utah State Correctional Facility. But how much time will they serve?

18 hours ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

Pedestrian killed in Ogden hit-and-run collision

A person died after they were struck by a car Saturday night. The suspected driver was found and arrested for failing to stay at a fatal collision and drug charges, according to Ogden police.

1 day ago

(File) The Iron County Jail....

Jacob Freeman

Man accused of assault at Iron County fair after boy put in chokehold

A man is accused of assaulting a 13-year-old boy at the Iron County fairgrounds by putting him in a chokehold.

1 day ago

FILE — Police lights. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

One dead, two in custody after shooting in Uinta County, Wyoming

One is dead and two are in custody after a Fort Bridger shooting.

1 day ago

Police lights...

Jacob Freeman

SLCPD gang unit arrests man accused in Glendale neighborhood shooting

Salt Lake City Police Department’s Gang Unit arrested a 21-year-old man accused of being involved in a Glendale neighborhood shooting.

1 day ago

Vernal police say three people have been arrested in connection to a string of vandalism incidents ...

Mark Jones

Suspects identified in connection to a string of Vernal vandalism incidents

Vernal police say three older juveniles are facing legal trouble in connection to a string of vandalism incidents.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

18-year-old man arrested for going 148 mph on freeway, troopers say