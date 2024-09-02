On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Developer begins final phase of canyon restoration after two Draper homes collapsed

Sep 2, 2024, 5:34 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

DRAPER — Nearly a year and a half after two condemned homes in Draper collapsed, the final phase of cleanup in Corner Canyon is now underway.

In a recent notice to residents, Draper City said developer Edge Homes has begun the process that will eventually lead to the full reopening of Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail, both of which were impacted by the April 2023 landslide.

“Draper City is grateful to see that the final phase of debris cleanup and environmental remediation is underway in Corner Canyon,” the city said in a statement Monday to KSL TV. “We appreciate the effort of Edge Homes to restore vegetation in the affected area. We look forward to having the trails fully open again.”

Draper City noted the developer is paying for the restoration work. No one from Edge Homes responded to a request for an interview Monday.

Out on a Labor Day bicycle ride Monday, Draper resident Ryan Stringham said he has waited for the cleanup of the trails for a long time – ever since the landslide.

Mountain biker rides on Corner Canyon trails. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

“When I saw it happen last year, I figured it was two or three months before they got the trail going,” Stringham said. “But 18 months later, it’s still not quite there.”

Stringham said he enjoys Ann’s Trail, which he called “a staple trail” in Corner Canyon. But on Monday, he was met with the same familiar roadblock.

“It has a chain-link fence blocking the trail,” Stringham said, “and then just diverts you off into the houses at Suncrest.”

Part of Ann’s Trail remains closed Monday. (Greg Anderson, KSL TV)

The restoration in Corner Canyon will include new topsoil, new vegetation, and new drainage canals to prevent erosion, Draper City said. The restoration work is expected to finish by the end of the year, the city said, after which the two trails will fully reopen.

Stringham said he looks forward to that.

“It’s great riding here, and close to where I live,” he said, “so it’s very convenient.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Idaho home once owned by Chad Daybell is under new ownership. A couple in Idaho bought the home...

Garna Mejia

Daybell home purchased by nonprofit with plans to demolish it, create healing space

The Idaho home once owned by Chad Daybell is under new ownership. A couple in Idaho bought the home and started a nonprofit — SJ Healing Crossroads.

19 minutes ago

A child is in extreme critical condition after suffering an accidental gunshot wound on Monday, Sep...

Mark Jones

Police: Child in ‘exteme critical condition’ after accidental shooting

A minor is in extreme critical condition Monday night after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the head.

2 hours ago

eff Waldmuller stands in front of several different designs of Ottobock prosthetics (KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Paralympic Games: Utah-made prosthetics, local technician ‘saving the day’ for athletes

Products from a Utah manufacturing facility plus one of the facility’s employees are playing a critical role in helping adaptive athletes during the high stakes of competition at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. 

3 hours ago

Rabbi Benny Zippel with Chabad Lubavitch of Utah is pictured here with a woman. On Monday, Sept. 2,...

Shelby Lofton

‘Hearts have been shattered:’ Utah Jewish community reacts to hostage deaths

Utah's Jewish community is mourning the lives of the six hostages killed in Gaza. 

4 hours ago

Nearly 200 people have died on Utah roads so far this year, and about half of those have come in th...

Debbie Worthen

UHP: Distracted driving a possible factor in number of crashes during Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

Nearly 200 people have died on Utah roads so far this year, and about half of those have come in the last 100 days, known as the 100 Deadliest Days.  

5 hours ago

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

18-year-old man arrested for going 148 mph on freeway, troopers say

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab County early Monday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Developer begins final phase of canyon restoration after two Draper homes collapsed