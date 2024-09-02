Developer begins final phase of canyon restoration after two Draper homes collapsed

DRAPER — Nearly a year and a half after two condemned homes in Draper collapsed, the final phase of cleanup in Corner Canyon is now underway.

In a recent notice to residents, Draper City said developer Edge Homes has begun the process that will eventually lead to the full reopening of Ann’s Trail and Clark’s Trail, both of which were impacted by the April 2023 landslide.

“Draper City is grateful to see that the final phase of debris cleanup and environmental remediation is underway in Corner Canyon,” the city said in a statement Monday to KSL TV. “We appreciate the effort of Edge Homes to restore vegetation in the affected area. We look forward to having the trails fully open again.”

Draper City noted the developer is paying for the restoration work. No one from Edge Homes responded to a request for an interview Monday.

Out on a Labor Day bicycle ride Monday, Draper resident Ryan Stringham said he has waited for the cleanup of the trails for a long time – ever since the landslide.

“When I saw it happen last year, I figured it was two or three months before they got the trail going,” Stringham said. “But 18 months later, it’s still not quite there.”

Stringham said he enjoys Ann’s Trail, which he called “a staple trail” in Corner Canyon. But on Monday, he was met with the same familiar roadblock.

“It has a chain-link fence blocking the trail,” Stringham said, “and then just diverts you off into the houses at Suncrest.”

The restoration in Corner Canyon will include new topsoil, new vegetation, and new drainage canals to prevent erosion, Draper City said. The restoration work is expected to finish by the end of the year, the city said, after which the two trails will fully reopen.

Stringham said he looks forward to that.

“It’s great riding here, and close to where I live,” he said, “so it’s very convenient.”