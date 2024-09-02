On the Site:
UHP: Distracted driving a possible factor in number of crashes during Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

Sep 2, 2024, 5:50 PM | Updated: 6:27 pm

Debbie Worthen's Profile Picture

BY DEBBIE WORTHEN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Nearly 200 people have died on Utah roads so far this year, and about half of those have come in the last 100 days, known as the 100 Deadliest Days.  

The summer season, which officials said starts on Memorial Day and ends on Labor Day, tends to be the most dangerous on the roads. So far this summer, 96 people have died in car crashes in Utah and 186 people have been killed since the beginning of the year. 

There have also been 40,682 crashes this year, that’s an increase of nearly 1,000 from a year ago. During the same periond in 2023, there were 39,771. 

Sgt. Cameron Roden with Utah Highway Patrol said the numbers are higher this year, especially for single-vehicle crashes, including motorcyclists.

He said that could indicate distracted driving. 

“Everyone needs to focus on driving, put the phone down, put the food down, whatever it is and just focus on driving,” Roden said.

While not all crashes are preventable, many are. 

Last year, during Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days, 81 deaths were reported. This year, that number is 96. In, 2022, there were 98 deaths, and 2021 was the deadliest summer of the last nine years with 105 deaths. However, Roden said that just because a crash doesn’t kill someone, many still bring serious injuries. 

The official numbers will be released on Tuesday. Over the Labor Day weekend, troopers responded to 125 crashes, one of which was fatal. 

