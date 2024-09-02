Utah Football’s Money Parks Receives 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football announced on Monday that wide receiver Money Parks will be the recipient of the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship.

Parks has played 40 games over four years at the University of Utah.

Congrats to @MonterrenParks for being named this year’s recipient of the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship‼️https://t.co/GsGuk6d04T#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/OnpeSA0BGO — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 2, 2024

The 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship honors the memories of Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, two Utah Football players who passed away in 2020 and 2021.

The scholarship is awarded to football student-athletes who exemplify “the inspiring qualities Ty and Aaron demonstrated.”

Parks was voted onto the Utah Football Leadership Council in 2024 after graduating with a degree in communication last spring.

Parks has remained a top option for the Utes during his time in SLC. Over the last two seasons. he has racked up 57 receptions for 707 yards and four touchdowns.

MONEY PARKS 70-YD TD ON UTAH’S FIRST PLAY 💰 ELECTRIC START 🔥 (via @Utah_Football)pic.twitter.com/2DtFmu7kH8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 1, 2023

About Utah’s Money Parks

Parks is a senior wide receiver from Aledo, Texas.

Parks was a three-star recruit coming out of Aledo High School. In high school, he earned all-state honors twice, first-team all-district honors twice, and was invited to the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

In his senior year, Parks posted 64 receptions for 1,155 yards through the air, 19 receiving touchdowns, and 235 yards on 12 kick returns.

In 2020, he played just one game against USC. In 2021, he got on the field in 12 games and got his first start, catch, and touchdown against USC.

Parks blossomed in 2022. He played in all 14 games (3 starts) and recorded 26 catches for 414 yards, two touchdowns, and had multiple games with 40 or more receiving yards. He also got involved in the rushing game and on special teams.

In 2023, Parks started all 13 games and reeled in 31 catches for 293 yards and two touchdowns. He also added seven rushes for 45 yards on the ground.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL