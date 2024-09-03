Police: Child in ‘exteme critical condition’ after accidental shooting

LEHI — A minor is in extreme critical condition Monday night after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the head.

According to Jeanteil Livingston with the Lehi Police Department, the minor was alone in a vehicle at a Maverik, located at 3569 N. Thanksgiving Way, at the time of the incident. Livingston said first responders were first notifed at 7:39 p.m.

On-duty officers nearby responded to the scene and provided life-saving procedures on the victim.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Later, the victim was flown by helicopter to a different hospital.

KSL TV’s Andrew Adams spoke to a witness who said he heard a mother yelling for help.

“And then she goes, ‘he shot himself, he shot himself, he shot himself,'” said Doug Shields. “And I first thought suicide, and she goes, ‘he found the gun under my seat and pulled the trigger.’ It apparently was an accident. It was a total accident.”

Shields said the mother and child had gone to the store to get a treat.

The age and gender of the victim were not provided.

This is a developing story and may be updated.