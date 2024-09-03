Police: Child dies in hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Lehi parking lot

UPDATE: The Lehi City Police Department announced the boy died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

LEHI — An 8-year-old boy was in extremely critical condition Monday night after suffering an accidental gunshot wound to the head.

According to Jeanteil Livingston with the Lehi City Police Department, the minor was alone in a vehicle at a Maverik, located at 3569 N. Thanksgiving Way, at the time of the incident. Livingston said first responders were first notified just before 8 p.m.

On-duty officers nearby responded to the scene and provided life-saving procedures on the child.

The child was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Later, the child was flown by helicopter to a different hospital. Livingston said the gender and age of the child would not be released.

A witness, Doug Shields, told KSL TV that heard a mother yelling for help.

“And then she goes, ‘He shot himself, he shot himself, he shot himself,'” Shields said. “And I first thought suicide, and she goes, ‘He found the gun under my seat and pulled the trigger.’ It apparently was an accident. It was a total accident.”

Shields said he ran over and saw the child covered in blood and other people helping the child. He and another bystander helped the mother over to a curb nearby as the child was being medically attended and she passed out.

When she found consciousness, Shields said she told him she and her child had gone to the store to get a treat.

This is a developing story and may be updated.