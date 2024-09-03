On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Daybell home purchased by nonprofit with plans to demolish it, create healing space

Sep 2, 2024, 10:51 PM | Updated: 10:56 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho The Idaho home once owned by Chad Daybell is under new ownership.

A couple in Idaho bought the home and started a nonprofit SJ Healing Crossroads.

It’s a property at the center of the 2019 deaths of Tammy Daybell, 49, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7.

The home, located in Fremont County, sits on 3.75 acres. Inside Tammy Daybell was killed in October 2019 and almost a year later, in June 2020, the children’s bodies were found buried in the backyard.

Tammy’s husband, Chad Daybell and his second wife, Lori Vallow Daybell have been convicted in their murders. A jury sentenced Chad Daybell to death in June and Vallow Daybell was handed a life sentence last year. Lori is currently being held in Arizona, awaiting a second trial for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow.

Click here for complete coverage of the Chad Daybell trial

House put up for sale

In June, Chad’s attorney, John Prior, who gained ownership of the property, put it up for sale for $350,000.

That’s when a local couple, who want to remain anonymous for now, stepped in. They purchased the home and started a nonprofit —  SJ Healing Crossroads. The couple said they rushed to purchase the home because they were concerned it would become an Airbnb to be exploited as a macabre tourist attraction.

“We feel compassion for the families and the community, and we didn’t want to see it purchased by someone whose intentions were inappropriate. There were rumors about how someone wanted to buy it and turn it into an… Airbnb and we just couldn’t let that happen,” the couple said.

Instead, the couple wants to start a new chapter and transform the site into a place of “peace, healing and hope.” The couple said they have spoken with some of the victims’ family members and welcome their input. “We just hope that they know this is coming from our hearts,” the couple said.

“Our mission statement is to provide community help and support for those affected by traumatic experience or loss. We hope that this is the first of many projects,” the couple said.

What comes first

The nonprofit’s first step is to demolish the home and other structures.

“There is nothing that can be done to make it a good place for the victims’ families, considering what happened there, but we’d like them to see how the community will further come together in their behalf. The community has also been traumatized by this horrific event. We feel for those people who drive in front of the property daily. It needs to be a different look and feel for the community,” the couple told KSL TV.

The nonprofit is raising funds to demolish the home and other structures on the property and said they need volunteers to maintain the grounds until the home is demolished.

The nonprofit is also welcoming ideas on memorializing the space though they said the details still need to be ironed out and will be dependent on zoning matters.

You can find more information by clicking here.

