Motorcyclist killed in Cache County crash

Sep 3, 2024, 6:07 AM | Updated: 8:23 am

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

PROVIDENCE, Cache County — A 36-year-old man is dead after he collided with a car while riding a motorcycle, according to the Logan City Police Department.

Lt. Brooks Davis said the crash occurred Monday just before 10 p.m. on Main Street near 100 North in Providence.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. Davis said there was no further information to give out Monday night, and the investigation was ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

