On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

At least 129 killed during mass prison break attempt in DR Congo

Sep 3, 2024, 8:57 AM | Updated: 9:12 am

State security forces are seen outside Makala prison in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo,...

State security forces are seen outside Makala prison in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, following the attempted jailbreak on September 2. (Associated Press)

(Associated Press)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NIAMH KENNEDY AND NIMI PRINCEWILL, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) More than 120 people have been killed in an attempted mass breakout from the largest prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the latest in a series of violent attacks on jails in the central African nation.

Prisoners tried to break out en masse from the Makala Central Prison in the capital, Kinshasa, at around 2 a.m. local time (7 p.m. MDT) on Monday, Interior Minister Jacquemain Shabani Lukoo Bihango told reporters.

“The provisional human toll stands at 129 dead including 24 by gunshot after warning. The others died by jostling, suffocation and some women were raped,” Bihango said. He added that 59 people were receiving medical care.

Two Utahns implicated in a coup attempt in Congo go on trial before a military court

One Kinshasa resident, Daddi Soso, told Agence France-Presse that gunfire rang out for several hours during the incident and that he later saw security vehicles removing bodies from the scene.

A series of graphic videos circulating on social media — not verified by CNN — showed dozens of bloodied corpses on the ground.

Extensive damage to several prison buildings was also seen in interior ministry video. A large hole is shown in one exterior wall, where bricks appear to have been removed, while the walls of other buildings are black and burnt out.

Video filmed inside the prison showed several ransacked rooms with debris, burnt office furniture and papers strewn across the floor.

Several prison buildings including offices, the registry, the infirmary and food depots were destroyed by fires during the attempted prison break, the minister told the press conference.

Interior minister Bihango convened a crisis meeting of the country’s defense and security services on Tuesday after receiving instructions from the country’s “senior hierarchy.”

The government is relieved “by the restored calm,” he said, adding that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

More than 12,000 inmates, mostly pretrial detainees, were held in the Makala prison before the attempted jailbreak even though the facility could only contain 1,500 people, according to a recent report by Amnesty International which highlighted the “appalling” detention conditions at the facility.

In a statement on social media Monday, Justice Minister Constant Mutamba condemned the prison break attempt as a “pre-meditated act of sabotage.”

Mutamba barred public prosecutors from transferring any inmates to Makala prison “until further notice” as part of a series of measures he announced to tackle overcrowding at the country’s prisons.

Prison breaks are common in the DRC, with several attacks being launched on correctional facilities in recent years.

More than 50 inmates, including the leader of a religious sect, broke free from the Makala prison in 2017 following an invasion by the group.

And in 2020, a rebel group linked to ISIS claimed responsibility for a jailbreak that freed nearly 1,000 inmates from a prison in Beni, in northeastern DRC. At least 11 people, including security personnel, were killed in that attack.

Another prison break was recorded the following year at Matadi, one of the country’s oldest prisons, which saw the escape of 189 prisoners. More than 200 other detainees escaped from the same prison in 2022 after seizing weapons from the facility’s armory.

Contributing: Larry Madowo and Henry Zeris, CNN

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s airplane lands in the US. (CNN via CNN Newsource)...

Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

US seizes Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s airplane in the Dominican Republic

The United States has seized Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s airplane after determining that its acquisition was in violation of US sanctions, among other criminal issues. The US flew the aircraft to Florida on Monday, according to two US officials.

17 hours ago

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. ...

Vaggelis Kousioras and Derek Gatopoulos, Associated Press

Climate-related mass die-off leaves over 100 tons of dead fish collecting at a Greek port

Authorities say more than 100 tons of dead fish have been collected in and around the port of Volos, in central Greece, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations.

23 hours ago

Locator map of Israel and the Palestinian Territories. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)...

Josef Federman, Associated Press

Protests in Israel swell and a big strike is planned after 6 more hostages die in Gaza

Israelis surged into the streets Sunday night after six more hostages were found dead in Gaza.

2 days ago

US forces and Iraqi security forces killed more than a dozen ISIS operatives in an early morning ra...

By Mary Kay Mallonee, CNN

Seven US troops injured during Iraq raid that killed 15 ISIS operatives

Seven US troops were injured in a raid in Iraq on Thursday night that killed 15 ISIS members, three defense officials said.

3 days ago

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo fo...

Gabriela Sa Pessoa, Barbara Ortutay and David Biller, Associated Press

Brazil starts blocking Elon Musk’s X after company refuses to name local legal representative

Brazil starts blocking Elon Musk’s X after company refuses to name local legal representative amid feud with judge.

4 days ago

This is a locator map for Iraq with its capital, Baghdad. (AP Photo)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

US, Iraqi forces raid targeting Islamic State group militants kills 15 in western desert

The U.S. military took part in an Iraqi raid in the country's western region that killed 15 people as forces targeted suspected militants from the Islamic State group, the American military said early Saturday.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

At least 129 killed during mass prison break attempt in DR Congo