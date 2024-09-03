On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch BYU Football At SMU Mustangs

Sep 3, 2024, 9:40 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Jake Retzlaff and the  BYU Cougars will get their first FBS test of the season when they tangle with the SMU Mustangs in week two of the college football season.

The Cougars (1-0) will be in Dallas, Texas, to take on Southern Methodist University (2-0) on Friday, September 6.

RELATED: Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/SMU Presser

BYU vs. SMU

The Mustangs welcome BYU into Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday, September 6. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MT.

RELATED: BYU Football Holds Perfect Record All-Time Against SMU

Retzlaff set career highs with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars pounced on the Southern Illinois Salukis. BYU rolled up 527 yards of total offense in the 41-13 win.

This is the fifth meeting in the series between these programs. The last matchup was a 24-23 BYU New Mexico Bowl win in 2022. The previous regular season contest came in 1997 when the Cougars won 19-16 in overtime.

SMU went 11-3 in 2023, finishing the season with a 23-14 loss to Boston College in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against SMU can be found on ESPN+. Anish Schroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra will call the game.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

RELATED STORIES

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

  • Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. SMU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Fans In Utah Can Watch SMU Game At Movie Theaters

Utah-based company Theater Sports Networks has local theaters airing the BYU-SMU game.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football’s Money Parks Receives 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship

Utah Football announced that wide receiver Money Parks will be the recipient of the 22 Forever Memorial Scholarship.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Holds Perfect Record All-Time Against SMU

Looking back at BYU's football history against the SMU Mustangs.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SMU Mustangs Unveil New Uniform For BYU Game

The uniform matchup in Dallas under the Friday Night Lights.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Nacua Bros: Puka Kicks Off Season Against Lions On Sunday Night Football

In the first week of the Nacua Bros series, we preview Puka taking on the Lions and look at where the other three brothers stand.

19 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/SMU Presser

Kalani Sitake addressed the media virtually kicking off week two of the 2024 season.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

How To Watch BYU Football At SMU Mustangs