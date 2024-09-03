How To Watch BYU Football At SMU Mustangs

PROVO, Utah – Jake Retzlaff and the BYU Cougars will get their first FBS test of the season when they tangle with the SMU Mustangs in week two of the college football season.

The Cougars (1-0) will be in Dallas, Texas, to take on Southern Methodist University (2-0) on Friday, September 6.

Up Next 👉 SMU pic.twitter.com/fqbDqQTzBi — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 2, 2024

BYU vs. SMU

The Mustangs welcome BYU into Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Friday, September 6. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MT.

Retzlaff set career highs with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns as the Cougars pounced on the Southern Illinois Salukis. BYU rolled up 527 yards of total offense in the 41-13 win.

This is the fifth meeting in the series between these programs. The last matchup was a 24-23 BYU New Mexico Bowl win in 2022. The previous regular season contest came in 1997 when the Cougars won 19-16 in overtime.

SMU went 11-3 in 2023, finishing the season with a 23-14 loss to Boston College in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against SMU can be found on ESPN+. Anish Schroff, Andre Ware, and Paul Carcaterra will call the game.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN+

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN app (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Cougar Sports Saturday preview show from Noon to 3 p.m. (MDT)

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. SMU recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24