Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Rookie Camp
Sep 3, 2024, 10:05 AM
SALT LAKE CITY – On Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club announced their official roster for the team’s 2024 rookie camp.
The rookie camp will take place from September 11-16. The club’s young players and recent draft picks will first travel to Salt Lake City to participate in two days (September 11-12) of on- and off-ice workouts under the direction of the coaching staff at the Utah Olympic Oval. The team will then travel to Los Angeles to participate in the Rookie Faceoff tournament, hosted by the Los Angeles Kings at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA.
Full Story: Utah Hockey Club Announces Rookie Tournament Schedule
Utah HC Rookie Camp Roster
Forwards: Owen Allard, Cole Beaudoin, Kyle Crnkovic, Drew Elliott, Will Gavin, Tij Iginla, Sam Lipkin, Julian Lutz, Miko Matikka, Jacob Newcombe, Reggie Newman, Noel Nordh, Servac Petrovsky, Peter Repcik, Gabe Smith
Defensemen: Artem Duda, Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Lleyton Moore, Maksymilian Szuber, Veeti Vaisanen
Goaltenders: Reid Cooper, Reid Dyck, Anson Thornton
Sweater Numbers
1 – Reid Cooper
10 – Maveric Lamoureux
12 – Tij Iginla
14 – Drew Elliott
20 – Servac Petrovsky
24 – Cole Beaudoin
25 – Kyle Crnkovic
29 – Peter Repcik
34 – Anson Thornton
37 – Owen Allard
41 – Reid Dyck
43 – Julian Lutz
45 – Noel Nordh
47 – Reggie Newman
49 – Miko Matikka
51 – Veeti Vaisanen
54 – Terrell Goldsmith
55 – Maksymilian Szuber
58 – Justin Kipkie
65 – Jacob Newcombe
71 – Sam Lipkin
75 – Tomas Lavoie
84 – Artem Duda
93 – Gabe Smith
95 – Lleyton Moore
96 – Will Gavin
Utah’s Rookie Faceoff Schedule
Beginning on Friday, Sept. 13, the Utah Hockey Club will play the San Jose Sharks and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini at 2 p.m. MT. The club will then continue on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. MT. Utah will conclude their schedule on Monday, Sept. 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:30 p.m. MT.
All games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.
Why Should Fans Tune In?
The rookie tournament provides an excellent opportunity for fans to get a first real look at recent Utah draft picks Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin among others. It also will be the first time these new players can demonstrate their abilities against NHL level talent and the league’s future stars.
Utah Hockey Schedule
Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule.
