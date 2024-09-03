Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Rookie Camp

SALT LAKE CITY – On Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club announced their official roster for the team’s 2024 rookie camp.

Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster for Rookie Camp

The rookie camp will take place from September 11-16. The club’s young players and recent draft picks will first travel to Salt Lake City to participate in two days (September 11-12) of on- and off-ice workouts under the direction of the coaching staff at the Utah Olympic Oval. The team will then travel to Los Angeles to participate in the Rookie Faceoff tournament, hosted by the Los Angeles Kings at the Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA.

Utah HC Rookie Camp Roster

Forwards: Owen Allard, Cole Beaudoin, Kyle Crnkovic, Drew Elliott, Will Gavin, Tij Iginla, Sam Lipkin, Julian Lutz, Miko Matikka, Jacob Newcombe, Reggie Newman, Noel Nordh, Servac Petrovsky, Peter Repcik, Gabe Smith

Defensemen: Artem Duda, Terrell Goldsmith, Justin Kipkie, Maveric Lamoureux, Tomas Lavoie, Lleyton Moore, Maksymilian Szuber, Veeti Vaisanen

Goaltenders: Reid Cooper, Reid Dyck, Anson Thornton

Sweater Numbers

1 – Reid Cooper

10 – Maveric Lamoureux

12 – Tij Iginla

14 – Drew Elliott

20 – Servac Petrovsky

24 – Cole Beaudoin

25 – Kyle Crnkovic

29 – Peter Repcik

34 – Anson Thornton

37 – Owen Allard

41 – Reid Dyck

43 – Julian Lutz

45 – Noel Nordh

47 – Reggie Newman

49 – Miko Matikka

51 – Veeti Vaisanen

54 – Terrell Goldsmith

55 – Maksymilian Szuber

58 – Justin Kipkie

65 – Jacob Newcombe

71 – Sam Lipkin

75 – Tomas Lavoie

84 – Artem Duda

93 – Gabe Smith

95 – Lleyton Moore

96 – Will Gavin

Utah’s Rookie Faceoff Schedule

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 13, the Utah Hockey Club will play the San Jose Sharks and 2024 No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini at 2 p.m. MT. The club will then continue on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. MT. Utah will conclude their schedule on Monday, Sept. 16 against the Vegas Golden Knights at 1:30 p.m. MT.

All games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Why Should Fans Tune In?

The rookie tournament provides an excellent opportunity for fans to get a first real look at recent Utah draft picks Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin among others. It also will be the first time these new players can demonstrate their abilities against NHL level talent and the league’s future stars.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule.

