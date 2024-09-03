On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Police investigating two bomb threats in eastern Utah

Sep 3, 2024, 12:18 PM | Updated: 12:31 pm

FILE — police lights...

FILE — police lights

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

VERNAL — Police in two Utah cities are searching for those responsible for making false bomb threats Monday.

In Vernal, an employee at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store notified police of receving a threatening call from an unknown individual, who said there was a bomb inside the building.

First responders arrived at the store, located at 1025 W. U.S. Highway 40 just before 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the auto parts store, several other surrounding businesses were evacuated as emergency crews conducted a search. Following an investigation, Vernal police determined that there was no threat to the store or to the community.

Police also said they responded to a “delayed bomb threat” made earlier in the day at a different location. They were also able to determine that there was no threat at the other business as well.

“Those found responsible for making such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which includes felony charges,” the Vernal Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Roosevelt bomb threat

Also on Monday, Roosevelt police and deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat called into the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Main Street in Roosevelt.

An officer and his K-9 conducted a search outside and inside the building. No explosives were found and employees were notified they could return to the building.

“These cases are under investigation as both departments work to identify the individual(s) responsible for the threats,” a post read from the Roosevelt Police Department Facebook page.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Child safety advocates at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital warn that they've seen an uptic...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Experts share tips on how to spot a fake car seat

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s child safety advocates are seeing an uptick of fake and counterfeit car seats coming through their doors. 

58 minutes ago

One of the impacted cars that crashed into the nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Sept. 3, 2024....

Michael Houck

Crash involving four cars damages a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in St. George

Police are investigating what caused a crash involving four cars and a nearby restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

Police surround a crime scene after a shooting at Oquirrh Park in Kearns on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. ...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Police reassure the community is safe after shooting at busy Kearns park

After a shooting at a busy park in Kearns, the community began to question the city's safety. Police are reassuring them.

3 hours ago

generic emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Motorcyclist killed in Cache County crash

A 36-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a car on a motorcycle in Cache County.

8 hours ago

The Idaho home once owned by Chad Daybell is under new ownership. A couple in Idaho bought the home...

Garna Mejia

Daybell home purchased by nonprofit with plans to demolish it, create healing space

The Idaho home once owned by Chad Daybell is under new ownership. A couple in Idaho bought the home and started a nonprofit — SJ Healing Crossroads.

15 hours ago

A child is in extreme critical condition after suffering an accidental gunshot wound on Monday, Sep...

Mark Jones

Police: Child dies in hospital after accidentally shooting himself in Lehi parking lot

The Lehi City Police Department announced the boy died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Police investigating two bomb threats in eastern Utah