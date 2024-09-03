Police investigating two bomb threats in eastern Utah

VERNAL — Police in two Utah cities are searching for those responsible for making false bomb threats Monday.

In Vernal, an employee at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store notified police of receving a threatening call from an unknown individual, who said there was a bomb inside the building.

First responders arrived at the store, located at 1025 W. U.S. Highway 40 just before 3:30 p.m.

In addition to the auto parts store, several other surrounding businesses were evacuated as emergency crews conducted a search. Following an investigation, Vernal police determined that there was no threat to the store or to the community.

Police also said they responded to a “delayed bomb threat” made earlier in the day at a different location. They were also able to determine that there was no threat at the other business as well.

“Those found responsible for making such threats will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, which includes felony charges,” the Vernal Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

Roosevelt bomb threat

Also on Monday, Roosevelt police and deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat called into the O’Reilly Auto Parts store on Main Street in Roosevelt.

An officer and his K-9 conducted a search outside and inside the building. No explosives were found and employees were notified they could return to the building.

“These cases are under investigation as both departments work to identify the individual(s) responsible for the threats,” a post read from the Roosevelt Police Department Facebook page.