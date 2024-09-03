Utah State’s Elliott Nimrod Takes Home Mountain West Honor

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Aggie placekicker Elliott Nimrod earned Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week in a win over Robert Morris.

Nimrod made a career-high three field goals, including a career-long 50-yard attempt to help the Aggies beat the Colonials 36-14.

Elliott Nimrod has been named Special Teams Player of the Week after delivering a standout performance that included a career-high three field goals, highlighted by a career-long 50-yard kick.#MWFB #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/V2lgDtFSpZ — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 2, 2024

The graduate senior added kicks from 36 and 42 yards and made three of four extra-point attempts to finish with 12 of USU’s 36 points. All eight of Nimrod’s kickoff’s resulted in touchbacks, also a career-high in his 47th college game and 40th at Utah State.

Nimrod began his USU career in 2021, serving as the team’s kickoff specialist for two seasons before earning the placekicker job entering 2023. Thirty-seven percent of his kickoffs in 2021-22 resulted in touchbacks.

The Bentonville, Arkansas native went 41-of-43 on extra points and 11-of-14 on field goal attempts last season. He enters his final year eighth in Utah State PATs made. His 78.6 percent success rate on field goals last season was the ninth-best mark in school history.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State heads to Southern California next week to face the Big Ten’s USC Trojans (1-0). Kickoff at the LA Memorial Coliseum is at 9 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast on the Big10 Network. The Aggies are 0-6 all-time against USC, falling 45-7 in 2016.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

Follow @bpreece24