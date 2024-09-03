On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State’s Elliott Nimrod Takes Home Mountain West Honor

Sep 3, 2024, 11:21 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Aggie placekicker Elliott Nimrod earned Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week in a win over Robert Morris.

Nimrod made a career-high three field goals, including a career-long 50-yard attempt to help the Aggies beat the Colonials 36-14.

RELATED: Aggies Take Off In Second Half, Downs Robert Morris

The graduate senior added kicks from 36 and 42 yards and made three of four extra-point attempts to finish with 12 of USU’s 36 points. All eight of Nimrod’s kickoff’s resulted in touchbacks, also a career-high in his 47th college game and 40th at Utah State.

Nimrod began his USU career in 2021, serving as the team’s kickoff specialist for two seasons before earning the placekicker job entering 2023. Thirty-seven percent of his kickoffs in 2021-22 resulted in touchbacks.

The Bentonville, Arkansas native went 41-of-43 on extra points and 11-of-14 on field goal attempts last season. He enters his final year eighth in Utah State PATs made. His 78.6 percent success rate on field goals last season was the ninth-best mark in school history.

RELATED STORIES

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State heads to Southern California next week to face the Big Ten’s USC Trojans (1-0). Kickoff at the LA Memorial Coliseum is at 9 p.m. MT, and the game will be broadcast on the Big10 Network. The Aggies are 0-6 all-time against USC, falling 45-7 in 2016.

Listen to USU football on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s coverage of the Bees, Big League Utah, and Aggie athletics here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pioneer League Names Executive Of The Year Award After Longtime Ogden Raptors Owner

Dave Baggott has long been associated with Wasatch front baseball, from his time with the Salt Lake Trappers to owning the Ogden Raptors.

34 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/SMU

Simulating how Friday night's game between BYU and SMU will play out.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Moves Up In The Newest AP Poll

The University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll, which was released Monday morning.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Bowl Projections Following Week 1

The first week of the season is not equal across the college football landscape. Week one can provide little information for teams that play an FCS foe, or an unexpected result may alter prognostications. These bowl projections will be fluid through September as the quality of opponents varies wildly, and off-season question marks become in-season answers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 3

The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. It honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Rookie Camp

On Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club announced the official roster for the team’s 2024 rookie camp.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah State’s Elliott Nimrod Takes Home Mountain West Honor