Crash involving four cars damages a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating what caused a crash involving four cars and a nearby restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a video posted by the St. George Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 1000 E. Red Hills Pkwy at approximately 10 a.m.



Police believe a medical issue caused the crash, causing one of the cars to jump the curve and damage the nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Only one driver was reported to have minor injuries.

St. George police said the eastbound turn lane at the intersection was closed as police investigated the crash.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.