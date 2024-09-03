On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Crash involving four cars damages a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in St. George

Sep 3, 2024, 12:21 PM

One of the impacted cars that crashed into the nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Sept. 3, 2024....

One of the impacted cars that crashed into the nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe on Sept. 3, 2024. (St. George Police Department)

(St. George Police Department)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Police are investigating what caused a crash involving four cars and a nearby restaurant on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a video posted by the St. George Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of 1000 E. Red Hills Pkwy at approximately 10 a.m.


Police believe a medical issue caused the crash, causing one of the cars to jump the curve and damage the nearby Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Only one driver was reported to have minor injuries.

St. George police said the eastbound turn lane at the intersection was closed as police investigated the crash.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Child safety advocates at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital warn that they've seen an uptic...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Experts share tips on how to spot a fake car seat

Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital’s child safety advocates are seeing an uptick of fake and counterfeit car seats coming through their doors. 

58 minutes ago

generic emergency lights...

Mary Culbertson

Motorcyclist killed in Cache County crash

A 36-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a car on a motorcycle in Cache County.

8 hours ago

Nearly 200 people have died on Utah roads so far this year, and about half of those have come in th...

Debbie Worthen

UHP: Distracted driving a possible factor in number of crashes during Utah’s 100 Deadliest Days

Nearly 200 people have died on Utah roads so far this year, and about half of those have come in the last 100 days, known as the 100 Deadliest Days.  

20 hours ago

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

18-year-old man arrested for going 148 mph on freeway, troopers say

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab County early Monday.

22 hours ago

emergency lights generic...

Mary Culbertson

FrontRunner train faces major delays after police incident in Davis County

A police incident caused major delays to FrontRunner trains in Davis County Monday.

1 day ago

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Mark Jones

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Tooele County

A 69-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday following a crash in Tooele County.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Crash involving four cars damages a Tropical Smoothie Cafe in St. George