On the Site:
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 3

Sep 3, 2024, 11:57 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week is American Fork High School quarterback David Gaisford.

Utah County Player of the Week – David Gaisford, QB (American Fork)

Gaisford led the Cavemen to their first win of the season in a 41-15 victory over West High School.

American Fork had opened the season with back-to-back losses to Corner Canyon and Orem when they faced the West Panthers on Friday night. West raced out to a 9-0 lead as they controlled the first quarter of action. Gaisford and the American Fork offense rumbled to life in the second quarter as he connected for two touchdowns. The Cavemen took a 14-9 lead into the half.

The second half started inauspiciously as Gaisford threw a 65-yard pick-six. Gaisford didn’t let the mistake slow him down as he led the Cavemen on back-to-back scoring drives. Capped by touchdown passes to end the third quarter, American Fork seized control of the game. He would cap the scoring on the night with one more touchdown pass, his fifth touchdown of the night. Gaisford finished the game completing 21-of-32 passes for 331 yards with five touchdowns off-setting his three interceptions.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pioneer League Names Executive Of The Year Award After Longtime Ogden Raptors Owner

Dave Baggott has long been associated with Wasatch front baseball, from his time with the Salt Lake Trappers to owning the Ogden Raptors.

35 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/SMU

Simulating how Friday night's game between BYU and SMU will play out.

40 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Moves Up In The Newest AP Poll

The University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll, which was released Monday morning.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Bowl Projections Following Week 1

The first week of the season is not equal across the college football landscape. Week one can provide little information for teams that play an FCS foe, or an unexpected result may alter prognostications. These bowl projections will be fluid through September as the quality of opponents varies wildly, and off-season question marks become in-season answers.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Elliott Nimrod Takes Home Mountain West Honor

Utah State Aggie placekicker Elliott Nimrod earned Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Week in a win over Robert Morris.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Announces Roster For 2024 Rookie Camp

On Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club announced the official roster for the team’s 2024 rookie camp.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 3