Utah County High School Player of the Week – Week 3

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mr. Mac Utah County High School Player of the Week is awarded each week to the top prep football players in Utah County. Sponsored by Mr. Mac, it honors athletes for their performances on the gridiron and exceptional play. Our winner this week is American Fork High School quarterback David Gaisford.

Utah County Player of the Week – David Gaisford, QB (American Fork)

Gaisford led the Cavemen to their first win of the season in a 41-15 victory over West High School.

American Fork had opened the season with back-to-back losses to Corner Canyon and Orem when they faced the West Panthers on Friday night. West raced out to a 9-0 lead as they controlled the first quarter of action. Gaisford and the American Fork offense rumbled to life in the second quarter as he connected for two touchdowns. The Cavemen took a 14-9 lead into the half.

The second half started inauspiciously as Gaisford threw a 65-yard pick-six. Gaisford didn’t let the mistake slow him down as he led the Cavemen on back-to-back scoring drives. Capped by touchdown passes to end the third quarter, American Fork seized control of the game. He would cap the scoring on the night with one more touchdown pass, his fifth touchdown of the night. Gaisford finished the game completing 21-of-32 passes for 331 yards with five touchdowns off-setting his three interceptions.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Mr. Mac Utah County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

