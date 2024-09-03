Utah Football Moves Up In The Newest AP Poll

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY — Kyle Whittingham’s University of Utah football program checks in just outside the top ten in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released Monday afternoon.

The Utes are coming off a 49-0 win over Southern Utah and have gained a spot, moving up to No. 11 in the latest edition. They have a good opportunity this weekend with the Baylor Bears coming to town in a non-conference matchup between Big 12 programs.

RELATED: Utah Football Turning Focus To Improvement Ahead Of Matchup With Baylor Bears

Here is how the rest of the Big 12 and Top 25 looks after week one of college football.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Utah remains the top representative among Big 12 programs, which still includes five in the new ranking. The other Big 12 programs check in with Oklahoma State at No. 16, Kansas State at No. 17, Kansas at No. 19, and Arizona at No. 20.

The Jayhawks made the biggest jump, moving up three spots, while the other four each moved up one spot.

Meanwhile, Iowa State (32), West Virginia (2), and Colorado (1) are in the others receiving votes category.

The AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
  3. Texas Longhorns (SEC)
  4. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
  5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)
  6. Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
  7. Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)
  8. Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
  9. Missouri Tigers (SEC)
  10. Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)
  11. Utah Utes (Big 12)
  12. Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
  13. USC Trojans (Big Ten)
  14. Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
  15. Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)
  16. Oklahoma State Cowboys (Big 12)
  17. Kansas State Wildcats (Big 12)
  18. LSU Tigers (SEC)
  19. Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)
  20. Arizona Wildcats (Big 12)
  21. Iowa Hawkeyes (Big Ten)
  22. Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
  23. Georgia Tech Yellowjackets (ACC)
  24. NC State Wolfpack
  25. Clemson Tigers (ACC)

Utah Football Schedule

Utah will be back in action against the Baylor Bears for week two on Saturday. You can find Utah football’s conference schedule here.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

