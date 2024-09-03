Players To Watch During Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp

On the Site:
Sep 3, 2024, 2:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – As the Utah Hockey Club approaches their inaugural NHL campaign, the month of September welcomes an introduction to several new hockey cycles. The first of which is the rookie camp, an opportunity for Utah’s recent draft picks and young players to demonstrate their skills in a camp and tournament setting against the NHL’s most talented incoming prospects.

With one of the largest and most talented young prospect pools in the entire league, fans will want to pay close attention to individual performances and how the team develops as a whole.

Players To Watch

The following is a list of players to watch during the very first Utah Hockey Club Rookie Camp:

Cole Beaudoin, Forward, Selected No. 24 Overall in 2024 NHL Draft

While Cole Beaudoin will likely need another two or more years of development in the juniors, he is very talented and unique offensive player with a high ceiling.

In addition to his impressive size, Beaudoin is an aggressive attacker with an elite work ethic. Whether it’s getting in early on the forecheck, extending a play with his hustle, creating a turnover with his reach or lighting the lamp with a blistering shot, he’s really energetic and possesses endless effort.

Watch for Beaudoin at center on that top line alongside Tij Iginla as the two have developed some great chemistry together since being drafted.

Maveric Lamoureux, Defenseman, Selected No. 29 Overall in 2022 NHL Draft

Another player with a lot of promise, Lamoureux may be the next defenseman prospect to make the roster. Taken back in the 2022 NHL Draft, Lamoureux has spent the last few seasons with the Drummondville Voltigeurs of the QMJHL. During the last two seasons he recorded 14 goals and 38 assists.

Lamoureux is a towering defenseman with really good skating abilities and an impressive collection of shots. Despite his position and size, he has really impressive coordination and great puck-handling-skills which allow him to create offensively and rack up assists. As one can imagine, he’s also incredibly physical and projects as a top four type of defenseman.

Lamoreux should be on the top D-line for the tournament.

Tij Iginla, Forward, Selected No. 6 Overall in the 2024 NHL Draft

While it’s incredibly unlikely that Tij Iginla will secure a spot on the Utah Hockey Club roster this first season, he’s arguably their most talented prospect and should join the team after another year or two of development.

Iginla was drafted by Utah inside the of top 10 because he was one of the most complete players in the draft. With a plethora of ways to make defenses pay, including good hands, jaw-dropping dekes and an arsenal of different shots to light the lamp, Iginla is incredibly dangerous anytime he’s in the offensive zone.

He also is a very smart player as he constantly looks for open space and possesses the foresight to anticipate plays well before they happen. In terms of Utah’s current prospects, he will likely have the greatest offensive impact for the club.

As previously mentioned, watch for Iginla to play alongside Beaudoin on the top line. The two should lead the team in points.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch these prospects first game with the Utah Hockey Club on September 13 against Macklin Celebrini and the San Jose Sharks during the rookie tournament. All rookie tournament games will be live streamed for free on UtahHockeyClub.com.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

