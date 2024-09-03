On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in special counsel’s January 6 case

Sep 3, 2024, 3:49 PM

FILE - Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury sele...

FILE - Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury selection at Manhattan criminal court, April 16, 2024, in New York. (Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP)

(Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY TIERNEY SNEED AND KATELYN POLANTZ, CNN


(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump is pleading not guilty to the charges laid out in special counsel Jack Smith’s retooled election subversion indictment against him in federal court.

The pleading came in a Tuesday court filing, which also indicated he wants to be excused from appearing in person at an upcoming court hearing in the case.

“I, President Donald J. Trump, the above-named defendant … do hereby waive my right to be present at Arraignment and I authorize my attorneys to enter a plea of not guilty on my behalf to each and every count of the superseding indictment,” Trump told the court in a one-page filing that included his bold, black signature. “I further state that I have received a copy of the superseding indictment and reviewed it with my counsel.”

Thursday will mark the first court hearing before Judge Tanya Chutkan since the case was paused for the US Supreme Court to determine the extent of presidential immunity to which Trump is entitled.

Trump’s attorneys plan to attend the hearing.

Chutkan, of the DC District Court, will have to decide how to proceed with the criminal case over efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including setting a schedule. She must also decide whether prosecutors can take Trump to trial and be able to call certain witnesses, such as former Vice President Mike Pence.

The new indictment, approved by a grand jury last week, requires Trump to enter a new pleading. While prosecutors cut back some of the allegations against the former president in light of the Supreme Court ruling, Trump faces the same four criminal charges as before.

