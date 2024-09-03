On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

UHP releases summer fatality data, including deadliest month on record

Sep 3, 2024, 5:07 PM

Nearly 200 people have died on Utah roads so far this year, and about half of those have come in th...

Nearly 200 people have died on Utah roads so far this year, and about half of those have come in the last 100 days, known as the 100 Deadliest Days. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol has released data compiled during the 100 Deadliest Days, between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

In the data set that was released, there were 101 fatalities in 100 days, which has happened four times since 2013.

There have been four other summers with over 100 fatalities, those being 2015, 2018, 2020, and 2021.

Relative to 2023, the total number of fatalities on Utah roads has increased from 81 to 101, an increase of 25%.

July 2024 also claimed the record for the deadliest month on Utah roads on record, with 49 total fatalities. August and June made up the rest of the three deadliest months, with 25 and 19 deaths, respectively.

According to the data released, 53 of the 101 fatalities were motorists, up from 50 in 2023.

Nine of the 53 motorists were teen fatalities, down from the 15 teens who died during the 100 Deadliest Days last year.

The data also noted 27 motorcyclist fatalities, two of which were teens, 14 pedestrian fatalities, and three cyclist fatalities.

Year-to-date data shows that the number of fatalities between Jan. 1 and Sep. 3 of this year was 190, up from the 179 deaths during the same period last year. This accounts for a 6% increase.

The data sheet also includes behaviors resulting in fatalities, such as speeding, alcohol use, or distracted driving.

During this summer, speed accounted for a total of 37 fatalities, distracted or drowsy driving resulted in three deaths each, seven fatalities resulted from drug or alcohol use, and 11 fatalities were wearing seatbelts incorrectly or not wearing them at all.

UHP noted, however, that behavior, especially drowsy or distracted driving, can be difficult to identify as it’s “often unknown after the crash.”

