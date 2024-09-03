On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Strong winds, scattered storms contribute to fire danger in northern Utah

Sep 3, 2024, 4:26 PM | Updated: 4:56 pm

FILE — Strong thunderstorms over Strawberry Reservoir. (Lisa Pascadlo)...

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSL TV

SALT LAKE CITY — KSL TV’s meteorologist team said a round of scattered thunderstorms were expected across northern and central Utah Tuesday afternoon and evening, creating fire conditions.

Tuesday’s evening commute was also impacted by rain, wind and weather.

Those conditions, including the gusty winds that accompany them, are conducive to new fires and fast spreading fires.

“Some of these storms will be capable of microburst winds, brief heavy rain, and frequent lightning,” Matt Johnson, one of KSL TV’s meteorologists, said. “Unfortunately with the wind switch Wednesday, we’ll likely pull in some smoke from the Idaho fires.”

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service said a red flag warning — that warn of conditions dangerous to wildfire growth — remains in effect for parts of Utah through midnight Tuesday. This warning means that small vegetation, such as grass and leaves, have low water levels. That combined with relative humidity, less than 25%, and winds 20 feet off the ground of at least 15 mph combine to create the red flag warning.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service said a red flag warning — that warn of conditions dangerous to wildfire growth — remains in effect for parts of Utah through midnight Tuesday. (NWS)

The warning covered the Salt Lake deser and the Wasatch mountains, where winds could gust to more than 45 mph. With dry storms and lightning possible, NWS said favorable for both new fire starts and extreme fire behavior were expected.

That warning from Nephi in central Utah north beyond the state’s northern border into Idaho and from Park City west to the state’s border with Nevada.

NWS advised people to be careful with campfires and avoid any activities that create sparks.

Strong winds, scattered storms contribute to fire danger in northern Utah