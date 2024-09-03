On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

State of emergency declared in California as land movement threatens power lines

Sep 3, 2024, 4:26 PM

Damage from land movement is seen near the Portuguese Bend Community in Rancho Palos Verdes, Califo...

Damage from land movement is seen near the Portuguese Bend Community in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, where an evacuation warning was issued and electricity was cut. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

(Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANDY ROSE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Tuesday in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes as severe land shift in the area is threatening the community and disrupting power lines.

Emergency officials will be able to direct state resources toward responding to the threat of the land movement, the governor’s proclamation said.

More than 200 homes in the city, around 30 miles south of Los Angeles, had their power cut Monday as a long-running ground shift close to them is threatening utility lines.

“The city is located on four out of five sub-slides that comprise the Greater Portuguese Landslide Complex,” the governor’s office said. “Land movement at part of the Complex has significantly accelerated following severe storms in 2023 and 2024.”

“This is unprecedented,” Rancho Palos Verdes City Council member Barbara Ferraro said Sunday. “No one knows really, in a way, what to do.”

Southern California Edison cut off electricity Sunday to 140 homes in the Portuguese Bend community, an outage that it says is indefinite because the shifting ground threatens utility poles and raises the risk of fires in the city.

“There was a fire last week,” SoCal Edison spokesperson Kathleen Dunleavy told CNN affiliate KABC. “It was a small fire, but the fire was caused when one of our lines fell because of land movement, and that shows how dangerous this area is.”

An additional 105 customers lost power Monday evening as the company continues to monitor the threat from ground movement.

Rancho Palos Verdes is an oceanfront community in southwestern Los Angeles County, west of Long Beach. It was incorporated as an independent city in 1973.

Officials say the land there has been shifting slowly for decades, but the problem is worse than it used to be. “The movement has accelerated dramatically over the last 12 months, where some areas are moving up to 10 inches a week,” said City Council member David Bradley. “You can almost see the ground move.”

To encourage wary residents to heed evacuation warnings, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said law enforcement is stepping up patrols in the community and launching drones to look for looting. “You’re going to jail if you come here to steal anything,” Luna said in a news conference on Sunday.

Rancho Palos Verdes has been under a local state of emergency since October 2023, and natural gas service was shut off in the Portuguese Bend neighborhood on July 29.

Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn said Sunday that Los Angeles County has set aside an additional $5 million to respond to the disaster.

“Yes, this landslide has been moving for decades, but the acceleration that’s happening currently is beyond what any of us could have foretold, and it demands more response from the state, more response from the federal government,” Hahn said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump awaits the start of proceedings on the second day of jury sele...

Tierney Sneed and Katelyn Polantz, CNN

Donald Trump pleads not guilty in special counsel’s January 6 case

Former President Donald Trump is pleading not guilty to the special counsel January 6 case.

1 hour ago

Products advertised as containing synthetically derived delta-8 THC are offered for sale at a smoke...

Devi Shastri, AP Health Writer

What to know about delta-8 and other common vape shop drugs

Products with delta-8 THC, so-called “magic mushrooms," and other legal but less-regulated compounds are easy for consumers to get their hands on.

2 hours ago

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s onl...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Viral videos of people stealing money from Chase ATMs were just plain check fraud

A number of viral TikTok videos had some people believing they could get “free” cash from Chase ATMs, but those customers were actually committing fraud, according to the bank.

2 hours ago

Customers walk by the membership counter at a Costco store on July 11, 2024 in Richmond, California...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Costco’s first membership price hike in 7 years just went into effect

Costco customers are now paying more for their annual memberships for the first time since 2017.

5 hours ago

The Isaac Hayes estate is seeking an emergency injunction to stop former President Donald Trump fro...

Ryan Young, Maxime Tamsett and Lisa Respers France, CNN

Judge issues preliminary injunction on Trump campaign use of the song ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’

A federal judge has ruled former President Donald Trump and his campaign must pause on using the song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

6 hours ago

FILE - The Iron Throne and costumes on display during the launch of The Game of Thrones Touring Exh...

Kaitlyn Huamani, Associated Press

Hundreds of ‘Game of Thrones’ props are up for auction, from Jon Snow’s sword to dragon skulls

Fans of “Game of Thrones” can now battle it out themselves as 2,000 items from the series go up for auction.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

State of emergency declared in California as land movement threatens power lines