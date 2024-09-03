College Football National Championship Trophy Making Appearance In Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – College football royalty will be in the Beehive State tomorrow afternoon as the CFP National Championship Trophy traverses through Utah.

The trophy will be on display for college football fanatics to view as it travels through Utah on Wednesday, September 4.

The trophy’s first stop will be Kent’s Market in Plain City, Utah, from noon to 2 p.m. MT.

Handlers will then transport the ultimate college football prize to Macey’s at 4530 South & Highland Drive in Salt Lake City, Utah, from 4 to 6 p.m. MT.

No team from Utah has won a Division 1 National Championship in the College Football Playoff era. The last in-state team to win a title was the 1984 BYU Cougars.

2024 College Football Playoff

The 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four quarterfinal games, and two semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis. The 2024 quarterfinals will be played in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the semifinal games.

In 2025, the quarterfinals will take place in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the semifinal matchups. Dates and times for the quarterfinal and semifinal games will be announced at a later time.

The national championship games are scheduled for January 20, 2025, in Atlanta and January 19, 2026, in Miami.

“On behalf of the Management Committee and the Board of Managers, this is thrilling,” Hancock added. “It’s been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it.”

The last piece to fall into place was the Rose Bowl’s signing an agreement to join the expansion and give up its January 1 window.

