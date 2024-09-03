On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

College Football National Championship Trophy Making Appearance In Salt Lake City

Sep 3, 2024, 5:01 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – College football royalty will be in the Beehive State tomorrow afternoon as the CFP National Championship Trophy traverses through Utah.

The trophy will be on display for college football fanatics to view as it travels through Utah on Wednesday, September 4.

The trophy’s first stop will be Kent’s Market in Plain City, Utah, from noon to 2 p.m. MT.

Handlers will then transport the ultimate college football prize to Macey’s at 4530 South & Highland Drive in Salt Lake City, Utah, from 4 to 6 p.m. MT.

No team from Utah has won a Division 1 National Championship in the College Football Playoff era. The last in-state team to win a title was the 1984 BYU Cougars.

RELATED STORIES

2024 College Football Playoff

The 2024 and 2025 seasons, the four quarterfinal games, and two semifinal games will be played in bowls on a rotating basis. The 2024 quarterfinals will be played in the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will host the semifinal games.

RELATED: What The 12-Team College Football Playoff Means For BYU, Utah, Utah State

In 2025, the quarterfinals will take place in the Cotton Bowl, Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl. The Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl will host the semifinal matchups. Dates and times for the quarterfinal and semifinal games will be announced at a later time.

The national championship games are scheduled for January 20, 2025, in Atlanta and January 19, 2026, in Miami.

“On behalf of the Management Committee and the Board of Managers, this is thrilling,” Hancock added. “It’s been a long process, but we are pleased that more teams and more students will have the opportunity to compete for the national championship beginning in the 2024 season. A new era of college football is about to begin. I look forward to it.”

The last piece to fall into place was the Rose Bowl’s signing an agreement to join the expansion and give up its January 1 window.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: Can Cody Williams Be As Good As His Brother?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at whether rookie Cody Williams can be as good as his brother Jalen Williams.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Teams In Big 12 Go 4-0 In A Chaotic Week 1

Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State began its Big 12 tenure a combined 4-0. It was a week filled with a lot of "new" around the league.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Players To Watch During Utah Hockey Club’s Rookie Camp

As the Utah Hockey Club approaches their inaugural NHL campaign, the month of September welcomes several new hockey cycles. The first of which is the rookie camp, an opportunity for Utah's recent draft picks and young players to demonstrate their skills in a camp and tournament setting against the NHL's most talented incoming prospects.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pioneer League Names Executive Of The Year Award After Longtime Ogden Raptors Owner

Dave Baggott has long been associated with Wasatch front baseball, from his time with the Salt Lake Trappers to owning the Ogden Raptors.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

EA Sports College Football 25 Simulation Of BYU/SMU

Simulating how Friday night's game between BYU and SMU will play out.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Moves Up In The Newest AP Poll

The University of Utah football program will start the 2024 season ranked No. 12 in the AP Poll, which was released Monday morning.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

College Football National Championship Trophy Making Appearance In Salt Lake City