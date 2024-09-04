‘Right to carry, duty to secure:’ Messages of firearm safety after accidental shooting death of Lehi boy

SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of the tragic death of an 8-year-old boy in Lehi from an accidental gunshot wound to the head, firearm experts are reminding Utahns to secure their firearms.

The boy’s death follows two other accidental shootings involving children in Utah in recent weeks.

The Park City Police Department released a PSA on Facebook Tuesday where basketball star Shaquille O’Neal lends his voice to a nationwide gun safety campaign to prevent guns being stolen from cars often used to perpetrate violent crimes.

“Take it from Shaq. You may have the right to carry. But you have a duty to secure your firearms,” the post said.



While the video focuses on guns stolen from cars, the message of safe storage was echoed by Raelle Cunningham, a Utah firearms instructor who also runs the Utah chapter of Women for Gun Rights.

“If you’re going to have a firearm in your home with your children, you need to be responsible,” Cunningham said. “It’s all about education, educating your children, getting education for yourself.”

Researchers said that the simple one-minute video published last year by Ohio State University can help.

According to their study, kids ages 8-12 who watched the video were less likely to play with or touch guns, were less likely to pull the trigger – and were more likely to tell an adult if they came across one.

Cunningham said with her own kids, whenever they want to go shooting or touch a gun, they find a way.

“When children don’t have that opportunity, it’s something they’re curious about, and then it’s kind of like taboo. And so then they want to do it,” she said.

Cunningham teaches that if you’re not wearing your gun, then it must be locked up.

“There are some very basic locks that you can get that will save a child’s life that are free,” she said.

Most police departments will give them out. In Salt Lake County, those departments include the Salt Lake City police, Unified police and Murray police. Gun purchases also come with them.

More expensive locks can include a Stopbox and ones that tether to your car’s anchor can be bolted into the car’s floor. There are also simple Pelican storage boxes with a lock and key sold at big box stores.

“I know it’s expensive, but is your child’s life worth the cost of a safe or a lock?” Cunningham said.

Cunningham also stressed several education courses for both parents and children: websites include Radkids, eddieeagle.nra.org, and HoldMyGuns.