SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old truck driver from Texas has been arrested in Logan on suspicion of attempting to abuse a child.

Daniel Anthonio Mora, 32, was arrested in Logan on Friday, after engaging with an undercover social media account which presents as a young girl, according to a bookings affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Mora asked the undercover account if she wanted to “hook up.” After telling Mora she was 13, he began messaging from a different account, still interested in abusing a minor, later on asking the account to send explicit images to prove that she wasn’t a police officer.

Later in the document, Mora devised a plan to meet with the minor, instructing her to leave school and meet at a grocery store in Logan, before checking into a hotel across the street. During these chats, Mora also sent explicit images of himself to the detective.

Once a sting operation was set up, detectives located Mora at the grocery store in a semi-truck. After positively identifying him based on social media posts as matching the man in the social media chats, Mora was arrested and his truck was searched.

During that search, detectives located two cell phones on his person and an additional three inside the cab, according to the document.

In interviews with detectives, the affidavit states that Mora confessed to the chats in question, switched accounts to “avoid police interaction,” and confirmed that he obtained a hotel room using his employer’s money to abuse a child.

Daniel Anthonio Mora was booked into the Cache County Jail on the following charges:

Attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony,

enticing a minor to perform a first-degree felony, a second-degree felony, and,

dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.