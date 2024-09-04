On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Texas trucker arrested, accused of attempting to sexualize child in Logan

Sep 3, 2024, 6:27 PM

(Mora Arrest)...

FILE (Logan City Police Department/Facebook)

(Logan City Police Department/Facebook)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A 32-year-old truck driver from Texas has been arrested in Logan on suspicion of attempting to abuse a child.

Daniel Anthonio Mora, 32, was arrested in Logan on Friday, after engaging with an undercover social media account which presents as a young girl, according to a bookings affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Mora asked the undercover account if she wanted to “hook up.” After telling Mora she was 13, he began messaging from a different account, still interested in abusing a minor, later on asking the account to send explicit images to prove that she wasn’t a police officer.

Later in the document, Mora devised a plan to meet with the minor, instructing her to leave school and meet at a grocery store in Logan, before checking into a hotel across the street. During these chats, Mora also sent explicit images of himself to the detective.

Once a sting operation was set up, detectives located Mora at the grocery store in a semi-truck. After positively identifying him based on social media posts as matching the man in the social media chats, Mora was arrested and his truck was searched.

During that search, detectives located two cell phones on his person and an additional three inside the cab, according to the document.

In interviews with detectives, the affidavit states that Mora confessed to the chats in question, switched accounts to “avoid police interaction,” and confirmed that he obtained a hotel room using his employer’s money to abuse a child.

Daniel Anthonio Mora was booked into the Cache County Jail on the following charges:

  • Attempted rape of a child, a first-degree felony,
  • enticing a minor to perform a first-degree felony, a second-degree felony, and,
  • dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

If you have experienced sexual violence, you can access help and resources by calling Utah’s 24-hour Sexual Violence Help Line at 1-801-736-4356 (English) or 1-801-924-0860 (Spanish). You can also call the Rape Recovery Center office line during office hours at 801-467-7282 or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for free, confidential counseling.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Vida Christian pictures with parents Julienne Christian and Scott Christian, after dispatchers help...

Dan Rascon

Springville City dispatchers help deliver two babies in less than two weeks

Two babies were delivered at home in less than two weeks. A real shocker for Springville City Dispatchers, who took those desperate calls for help from two different fathers.

7 minutes ago

Jack Monsen decided to mess with a scammer, until things became unsafe. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Teen targeted by scammer shares his ‘scary’ experience to warn others of dangers

A South Jordan teen and his family are sounding the alarm after a scam text took a dark turn.

30 minutes ago

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich announced his resignation Tuesday, citing health concerns. (...

Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich resigns, citing cancer diagnosis

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich announced his resignation Tuesday, citing health concerns.

1 hour ago

An upcoming ballot initiative will have Utah voters decide if the State government should have more...

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s what your ballot will say about Utah’s Constitutional Amendment D on legislative power and citizen initiatives

Utahns will have a chance to change Utah's constitution this November to decide who should have the final say on laws created by citizen ballot initiative, and the proposed language is now public.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

St. George fight leaves one unconscious, another stabbed

A man is accused of knocking one man unconscious, then stabbing another.

3 hours ago

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

Jacob Freeman

Man arrested after brandishing gun in road rage incident

A man was arrested in Farmington on Aug. 28 after brandishing a gun during a road rage incident on I-15.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Texas trucker arrested, accused of attempting to sexualize child in Logan