On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Gov. Cox redirects money to help schools with school lunch debt

Sep 3, 2024, 6:06 PM | Updated: 6:07 pm

Gov. Spencer Cox talks about his fiscal year 2024 budget recommendations at the state Capitol in Sa...

Gov. Spencer Cox talks about his fiscal year 2024 budget recommendations at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City. The governor is requesting a record $28.4 billion budget loaded with items that he says will help future generations. (Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy/Deseret News)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Cox has redirected money toward the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Program, permitting local education agencies to apply for reimbursement of school lunch debt for low-income families.

On Tuesday, Cox redirected $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan to the GEER program to help Utah tackle school lunch debt, according to a press release.

“Schools can now apply for reimbursement of school lunch debt attributable to low-income families, ensuring every student has the support they need,” Cox said in a post on X.

“Our students are the future of Utah, and investing in their health and education is vital to the success of our state,” Cox said in the release. “We are committed to ensuring Utah students receive the meals they need.”

School districts will now be able to allocate money to help serve meals to children who otherwise would not be able to afford it, without schools and school districts paying out of pocket.

Utah teacher raises $31K on TikTok to cover student lunch debts

The ARP Act was created in 2021 to help non-public schools address the impact of COVID-19, the release states.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

A student at Utah State University with Big Blue at USU's blood drive on Sept. 2, 2024 (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Blood battle between Utah State and Weber State collects critical blood donations

A battle is brewing between two Utah universities, and it has nothing to do with athletics.

3 hours ago

Weber State University (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Weber State University offering new ways to help new students tackle their first year

Freshman year can be daunting, but it's also one of the most crucial years for college students. Weber State University is taking steps to help them out.

1 day ago

Timpview scoreboard on Aug. 30, 2024. The Provo-Timpview rivalry football game Friday was cancelled...

Daniel Woodruff

Parents react after Provo-Timpview rivalry football game cancelled due to social media threats

Parents in Provo are reacting after a high school rivalry football game was canceled over social media threats.

4 days ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

University of Utah offering classes to prepare for upcoming national election

The University of Utah is offering classes designed to help people navigate election season after a recent mental health poll reported that 73% of respondents are feeling anxious about the upcoming U.S. election.

5 days ago

Utah Valley University professor Noah Myers uses AI in his classroom, helping his accounting studen...

Daniel Woodruff

How one Utah university is trying to embrace artificial intelligence

The world is changing quickly as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, including in the classroom. Utah Valley University is trying to embrace it, despite its potential pitfalls and the speed at which AI is developing.

6 days ago

President Joe Biden talks to reporters upon his arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to the...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore student debt plan

The Supreme Court is keeping on hold the latest multibillion-dollar student debt relief plan from the Biden administration.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Gov. Cox redirects money to help schools with school lunch debt