Gov. Cox redirects money to help schools with school lunch debt

SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Cox has redirected money toward the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Program, permitting local education agencies to apply for reimbursement of school lunch debt for low-income families.

On Tuesday, Cox redirected $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan to the GEER program to help Utah tackle school lunch debt, according to a press release.

“Schools can now apply for reimbursement of school lunch debt attributable to low-income families, ensuring every student has the support they need,” Cox said in a post on X.

“Our students are the future of Utah, and investing in their health and education is vital to the success of our state,” Cox said in the release. “We are committed to ensuring Utah students receive the meals they need.”

School districts will now be able to allocate money to help serve meals to children who otherwise would not be able to afford it, without schools and school districts paying out of pocket.

The ARP Act was created in 2021 to help non-public schools address the impact of COVID-19, the release states.