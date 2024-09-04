Man arrested after brandishing gun in road rage incident

FARMINGTON — A man was arrested in Farmington on Aug. 28 after brandishing a gun during a road rage incident on Interstate 15.

After both drivers involved got off the freeway at the same exit, David Sanchez-Vasquez allegedly exited his car at a stoplight and brandished a handgun, according to a probable cause statement.

The driver of the other vehicle, referred to in the document as “A.C.”, stated, “The pistol was never pointed at him but was clearly visible,” the document said.

A.C. continued to follow Sanchez-Vasquez, allegedly because he wanted to inform police where he went.

Sanchez-Vasquez dropped off a passenger in Station Park, then got out of his car a second time to confront A.C. There, he reportedly opened the driver’s door, and that’s when A.C. contacted police.

Officers met with both individuals at the scene, and seized a black handgun from Sanchez-Vasquez, according to the document.

Sanchez-Vasquez is facing counts of disorderly conduct, reckless driving, and threatening with a dangerous weapon in a fight.