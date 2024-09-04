On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Man arrested after brandishing gun in road rage incident

Sep 3, 2024, 6:54 PM | Updated: 8:05 pm

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

FILE — Police lights. (Pixaby)

(Pixaby)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

FARMINGTON — A man was arrested in Farmington on Aug. 28 after brandishing a gun during a road rage incident on Interstate 15.

After both drivers involved got off the freeway at the same exit, David Sanchez-Vasquez allegedly exited his car at a stoplight and brandished a handgun, according to a probable cause statement.

The driver of the other vehicle, referred to in the document as “A.C.”, stated, “The pistol was never pointed at him but was clearly visible,” the document said.

A.C. continued to follow Sanchez-Vasquez, allegedly because he wanted to inform police where he went.

Sanchez-Vasquez dropped off a passenger in Station Park, then got out of his car a second time to confront A.C. There, he reportedly opened the driver’s door, and that’s when A.C. contacted police.

Officers met with both individuals at the scene, and seized a black handgun from Sanchez-Vasquez, according to the document.

Sanchez-Vasquez is facing counts of disorderly conduct, reckless driving, and threatening with a dangerous weapon in a fight.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, seen here during the rookie minicamp, was placed ...

Ben Morse, Eric Levenson and Cindy VonQuednow, CNN

Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall

The 17-year-old suspect in the weekend shooting of San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall is being charged with attempted murder, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Tuesday afternoon.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

St. George fight leaves one unconscious, another stabbed

A man is accused of knocking one man unconscious, then stabbing another.

3 hours ago

(Mora Arrest)...

Alexander Campbell

Texas trucker arrested, accused of attempting to sexualize child in Logan

Daniel Mora, a truck driver from Texas, has been arrested in Logan on suspicion of attempting to abuse a child.

4 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Mark Jones

Police investigating two bomb threats in eastern Utah

Police in two Utah cities are searching for those responsible for making a false bomb threat Monday.

10 hours ago

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

18-year-old man arrested for going 148 mph on freeway, troopers say

An 18-year-old man who police say was driving close to 150 mph was arrested after crashing in Juab County early Monday.

1 day ago

FILE - (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News)...

Mary Culbertson

St. George man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife, police say

A man was arrested after his wife was found dead in her home, St. George police said.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Man arrested after brandishing gun in road rage incident