Here’s what your ballot will say about Utah’s Constitutional Amendment D on legislative power and citizen initiatives
Sep 3, 2024, 7:47 PM | Updated: 9:58 pm
(KSL-TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns will have a chance to change Utah’s constitution this November to decide who should have the final say on laws created by citizen ballot initiative, and the proposed language is now public.
The proposed amendment will read:
- Should the Utah Constitution be changed to strengthen the initiative process by:
- Prohibiting foreign influence on ballot initiatives and referendums.
- Clarifying the voter’s and legislative bodies’ ability to amend laws.
- If approved, state law would also be changed to:
- Allow Utah citizens 50% more time to gather signatures for a statewide referendum.
- Establish requirements for the legislature to follow the intent of a ballot initiative.
- ( )FOR ( )AGAINST
#BREAKING: Here’s the first look at the language of Amendment D proposing to change Utah’s constitution on who can repeal citizen ballot initiatives.
A vote for the amendment means that you want Utah’s Constitution to grant the legislature the ability to repeal any citizen-led… pic.twitter.com/N3qbuCKxQy
— Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) September 4, 2024