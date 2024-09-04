On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Blood battle between Utah State and Weber State collects critical blood donations

Sep 3, 2024, 6:44 PM | Updated: 7:59 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — A battle is brewing between two Utah universities, and it has nothing to do with athletics.

On Tuesday, Utah State University kicked off its Blood Battle with Weber State University, an effort to collect blood donations for the American Red Cross.

“For the last 20 years, we’ve done a Blood Battle between USU and Weber State, and the awesome part about it is both schools are committed, fired up, and trying to win,” Michael Smauldon,  the executive director of the Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross, said.

For the first week of September, donations are gathered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in USU’s Taggart Center. The following week, donations are collected at WSU in the Union Center and Dee Events Center.

Among those donating at USU Tuesday, was USU President Elizabeth Cantwell.

“It is one of the most important ways to give back to our country. Believe it or not, people need blood. I’ve been in need of blood, and somebody donated that blood,” Cantwell said. “It’s an amazing way to prove to yourself that you know what it means to be of service.”

In its 20-year history, USU has come away with the most blood donations during the blood battle. But in 2023, Weber State came close to beating the Aggies.

“On average, they’re bringing in 500 units per school, that’s a lot of units of blood,” Smauldon said. “We don’t do a lot of these larger donations. It doesn’t happen often, so we’re just truly thankful.”

According to the Red Cross, blood donations nationwide are critically low right now due to fewer donors, and a busy summer travel season.

“We’re going through critical stages coming out of the summer. That’s because people were traveling, were on vacation. People in the month of August, right before school starts, take family vacations before the kids go back to school,” Smauldon said.

Sept. 1-7 is National Blood Donation Week, and in response to the blood shortage nationwide, governors across the US have been asked to proclaim September 4th as Blood Donation Day. Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox is among those who have made that declaration.

“We really need to alert the public that we need their help so we can ensure we have the right amount of blood and platelets that are needed for our hospitals here in our state,” Smauldon said.

To learn more about donating blood to the American Red Cross in Utah, click here.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Gov. Spencer Cox talks about his fiscal year 2024 budget recommendations at the state Capitol in Sa...

Carlysle Price

Gov. Cox redirects money to help schools with school lunch debt

Gov. Cox redirected $1.2 million from the American Rescue Plan to the GEER program to help Utah tackle school lunch debt

4 hours ago

Weber State University (KSL TV)...

Tamara Vaifanua

Weber State University offering new ways to help new students tackle their first year

Freshman year can be daunting, but it's also one of the most crucial years for college students. Weber State University is taking steps to help them out.

1 day ago

Timpview scoreboard on Aug. 30, 2024. The Provo-Timpview rivalry football game Friday was cancelled...

Daniel Woodruff

Parents react after Provo-Timpview rivalry football game cancelled due to social media threats

Parents in Provo are reacting after a high school rivalry football game was canceled over social media threats.

4 days ago

FILE (KSL TV)...

Carlysle Price

University of Utah offering classes to prepare for upcoming national election

The University of Utah is offering classes designed to help people navigate election season after a recent mental health poll reported that 73% of respondents are feeling anxious about the upcoming U.S. election.

5 days ago

Utah Valley University professor Noah Myers uses AI in his classroom, helping his accounting studen...

Daniel Woodruff

How one Utah university is trying to embrace artificial intelligence

The world is changing quickly as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, including in the classroom. Utah Valley University is trying to embrace it, despite its potential pitfalls and the speed at which AI is developing.

6 days ago

President Joe Biden talks to reporters upon his arrival to Joint Base Andrews, Md., en route to the...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rebuffs Biden administration plea to restore student debt plan

The Supreme Court is keeping on hold the latest multibillion-dollar student debt relief plan from the Biden administration.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Blood battle between Utah State and Weber State collects critical blood donations