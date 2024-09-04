Blood battle between Utah State and Weber State collects critical blood donations

OGDEN — A battle is brewing between two Utah universities, and it has nothing to do with athletics.

On Tuesday, Utah State University kicked off its Blood Battle with Weber State University, an effort to collect blood donations for the American Red Cross.

“For the last 20 years, we’ve done a Blood Battle between USU and Weber State, and the awesome part about it is both schools are committed, fired up, and trying to win,” Michael Smauldon, the executive director of the Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross, said.

For the first week of September, donations are gathered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in USU’s Taggart Center. The following week, donations are collected at WSU in the Union Center and Dee Events Center.

Among those donating at USU Tuesday, was USU President Elizabeth Cantwell.

“It is one of the most important ways to give back to our country. Believe it or not, people need blood. I’ve been in need of blood, and somebody donated that blood,” Cantwell said. “It’s an amazing way to prove to yourself that you know what it means to be of service.”

In its 20-year history, USU has come away with the most blood donations during the blood battle. But in 2023, Weber State came close to beating the Aggies.

“On average, they’re bringing in 500 units per school, that’s a lot of units of blood,” Smauldon said. “We don’t do a lot of these larger donations. It doesn’t happen often, so we’re just truly thankful.”

According to the Red Cross, blood donations nationwide are critically low right now due to fewer donors, and a busy summer travel season.

“We’re going through critical stages coming out of the summer. That’s because people were traveling, were on vacation. People in the month of August, right before school starts, take family vacations before the kids go back to school,” Smauldon said.

Sept. 1-7 is National Blood Donation Week, and in response to the blood shortage nationwide, governors across the US have been asked to proclaim September 4th as Blood Donation Day. Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox is among those who have made that declaration.

“We really need to alert the public that we need their help so we can ensure we have the right amount of blood and platelets that are needed for our hospitals here in our state,” Smauldon said.

To learn more about donating blood to the American Red Cross in Utah, click here.