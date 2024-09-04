On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
CRIME

St. George fight leaves one unconscious, another stabbed

Sep 3, 2024, 7:38 PM | Updated: 8:01 pm

BY JACOB FREEMAN


ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a fight at a St. George apartment complex and found at least two people had been injured — one stabbed in the face.

A probable cause statement said Miguel Angel Flores was accused of knocking one man unconscious, then attacking a second man with a knife. It’s unclear why the fight broke out.

According to the document, Flores repeatedly told officers he was just acting in self-defense.

Officers observed that Flores was under the influence of alcohol, and he allegedly spit on one officer, according to the document.

Flores was arrested at the scene, and is accused of two counts of aggravated assault, intoxication, disorderly conduct, and propelling a substance at a police officer.

 

