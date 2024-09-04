Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich resigns, citing cancer diagnosis

PROVO — Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich announced his resignation Tuesday, citing health concerns.

Sakievich announced the resignation, effective immediately, in a letter to county employees.

“Since receiving my glioblastoma brain cancer diagnosis earlier this year, I have been deeply grateful for your kindness, prayers and support as I have continued serving as your commissioner while undergoing medical treatment and recovery,” Sakievich wrote in the letter.

Sakievich first announced in January that he had surgery to remove a tumor, resulting in his decision to not run for reelection this fall. But he said he intended to finish his term.

Since then, Sakievich has missed several commission meetings due to ongoing health issues. Commissioners Amelia Powers Gardner and Brandon Gordon said in March that county business was being left undone because of Sakievich’s absence, and Gordon called for Sakievich to step down.

“As you can imagine, this has been a serious and difficult time, not only for me but also for my loved ones. At this time, I need to focus my energy on my family, my health and my recovery,” Sakievich said on social media Tuesday. “Please know of my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for the privilege of serving and the trust you have placed in me as your county commissioner.”

He said service has been the focus of his life, and being a county commissioner has brought him “tremendous joy.”

“I remain optimistic for the future of Utah County. I invite you to get to know our next commissioner and communicate what matters most to you,” he said.

A statement from the county said Powers Gardner and Gordon are grateful for Sakievich’s service over the last 3½ years.

“Skyler Beltran is expected to fill the vacancy, pending approval from the Utah County Republican Party,” the county statement said.

Sakievich’s commission seat is up for grabs in November, and county candidate records show Beltran is the Republican nominee. He will face off against Alan Wessman of the United Utah Party for the seat.

Beltran, a member of the Utah County Planning Commission, posted on the social plaform X on Tuesday afternoon, thanking Sakievich for his service and offering support for his health battle. He also asked for the Republican Party’s support to be able to serve out the rest of Sakievich’s term.

“Together we will continue working to make Utah County the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Beltran’s post said.