On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich resigns, citing cancer diagnosis

Sep 3, 2024, 9:24 PM

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich announced his resignation Tuesday, citing health concerns. (...

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich announced his resignation Tuesday, citing health concerns. (Utah County)

(Utah County)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CASSIDY WIXOM, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

PROVO — Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich announced his resignation Tuesday, citing health concerns.

Sakievich announced the resignation, effective immediately, in a letter to county employees.

“Since receiving my glioblastoma brain cancer diagnosis earlier this year, I have been deeply grateful for your kindness, prayers and support as I have continued serving as your commissioner while undergoing medical treatment and recovery,” Sakievich wrote in the letter.

Sakievich first announced in January that he had surgery to remove a tumor, resulting in his decision to not run for reelection this fall. But he said he intended to finish his term.

Since then, Sakievich has missed several commission meetings due to ongoing health issues. Commissioners Amelia Powers Gardner and Brandon Gordon said in March that county business was being left undone because of Sakievich’s absence, and Gordon called for Sakievich to step down.

“As you can imagine, this has been a serious and difficult time, not only for me but also for my loved ones. At this time, I need to focus my energy on my family, my health and my recovery,” Sakievich said on social media Tuesday. “Please know of my heartfelt gratitude to each of you for the privilege of serving and the trust you have placed in me as your county commissioner.”

He said service has been the focus of his life, and being a county commissioner has brought him “tremendous joy.”

“I remain optimistic for the future of Utah County. I invite you to get to know our next commissioner and communicate what matters most to you,” he said.

A statement from the county said Powers Gardner and Gordon are grateful for Sakievich’s service over the last 3½ years.

“Skyler Beltran is expected to fill the vacancy, pending approval from the Utah County Republican Party,” the county statement said.

Sakievich’s commission seat is up for grabs in November, and county candidate records show Beltran is the Republican nominee. He will face off against Alan Wessman of the United Utah Party for the seat.

Beltran, a member of the Utah County Planning Commission, posted on the social plaform X on Tuesday afternoon, thanking Sakievich for his service and offering support for his health battle. He also asked for the Republican Party’s support to be able to serve out the rest of Sakievich’s term.

“Together we will continue working to make Utah County the best place to live, work and raise a family,” Beltran’s post said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Jack Monsen decided to mess with a scammer, until things became unsafe. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Teen targeted by scammer shares his ‘scary’ experience to warn others of dangers

A South Jordan teen and his family are sounding the alarm after a scam text took a dark turn.

22 minutes ago

An upcoming ballot initiative will have Utah voters decide if the State government should have more...

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s what your ballot will say about Utah’s Constitutional Amendment D on legislative power and citizen initiatives

Utahns will have a chance to change Utah's constitution this November to decide who should have the final say on laws created by citizen ballot initiative, and the proposed language is now public.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

St. George fight leaves one unconscious, another stabbed

A man is accused of knocking one man unconscious, then stabbing another.

3 hours ago

red and blue lights above a yellow band of lights...

Jacob Freeman

Man arrested after brandishing gun in road rage incident

A man was arrested in Farmington on Aug. 28 after brandishing a gun during a road rage incident on I-15.

3 hours ago

A student at Utah State University with Big Blue at USU's blood drive on Sept. 2, 2024 (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Blood battle between Utah State and Weber State collects critical blood donations

A battle is brewing between two Utah universities, and it has nothing to do with athletics.

4 hours ago

Raelle Cunningham with Utah chapter of Women for Gun Rights showing a gun case with a lock....

Lindsay Aerts

‘Right to carry, duty to secure:’ Messages of firearm safety after accidental shooting death of Lehi boy

In the wake of the tragic deaths of two Utah children dying from accidental gunshot wounds, firearm experts are reminding Utahns to secure their firearms.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich resigns, citing cancer diagnosis