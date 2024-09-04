On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Four dead in West Haven neighborhood, investigation underway

Sep 4, 2024, 12:13 AM | Updated: 1:18 am

Weber County Sheriffs deputies are investigating the death of four people on Tuesday night. (Isaac ...

Weber County Sheriffs deputies are investigating the death of four people on Tuesday night. (Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

(Isaac Hale, Deseret News)

Alexander Campbell's Profile Picture

BY ALEXANDER CAMPBELL


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman and three children have been found dead in West Haven on Tuesday night.

Sgt. Sean Endsley with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said that a phone call was received at 9:47 p.m. and that the caller said that there were four people dead.

Once deputies arrived, the 32-year-old woman and three children, a 4-year-old male, a 2-year-old female, and a 1-year-old female were all found dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was local to the neighborhood, but there was no information released regarding the weapon used.

The manner of death is also being determined. Endsley noted that it’s still “early in the investigation.”

No suspect information was released at the last briefing, conducted at 1:15 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated as information becomes available.

