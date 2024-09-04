On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

RFK Jr.’s name removed from Utah ballot. Why it will remain in other states

Sep 4, 2024, 12:09 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is suspending his presidentia...

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is suspending his presidential campaign at a news conference Friday, Aug 23, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Immediately after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential bid in late August, he aimed to remove his name from the ballot in battleground states. According to Utah Lt. Gov. Dierdre Henderson’s office, his name was removed from Utah’s ballot. But it wasn’t in a few other key states.

Kennedy announced that he was endorsing Donald Trump on Aug. 23, ahead of a planned speech in Pennsylvania. He requested his name be removed from the Pennsylvania ballot and appeared hours later at a Trump rally nearby, where he further pledged his support for the former president on stage. He officially suspended his campaign thereafter.

Other than Utah, Kennedy successfully removed his name from states like Arizona, Florida, Texas and Georgia. He was also removed from the ballot in Nevada, even though he had missed the deadline to withdraw  — it was the last word in a longstanding struggle to get on the state’s ballot in the first place.

According to reporting by the Associated Press, after his first request to be removed from the Michigan ballot, Kennedy filed a lawsuit asking the court to remove him. A judge ruled on Tuesday that Kennedy’s name would be required to stay.

“Elections are not just games, and the Secretary of State … is not obligated to honor the whims of candidates for public office,” said Court of Claims Judge Christopher Yates during the hearing.

Kennedy filed a similar lawsuit in North Carolina Friday.

Utah was the first state to approve Kennedy’s name for the November ballot. But according to early Utah polls taken before President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, Trump had been in the lead and Kennedy and Biden were tied. Although Kennedy remained a strong candidate in the state after Kamala Harris became the official Democratic nominee, he still polled below her in late August.

Contributing: Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association Thurs...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Auditor says it’s ‘statistically likely’ Cox gathered enough signatures for gubernatorial ballot

Utah's auditor said it's "statistically likely" three GOP candidates gathered enough signatures to qualify for the June primary after sampling random sets of ballot petition signatures.

2 hours ago

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a voter rally at St. Cecilia...

Aaron Pellish, CNN

Michigan judge denies RFK Jr. request to be removed from ballot

A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. must remain on the ballot in the battleground state after he filed a lawsuit asking the court to remove him, inhibiting his plan to withdraw from key states to ease former President Donald Trump’s path to victory after endorsing him last month.

16 hours ago

The Isaac Hayes estate is seeking an emergency injunction to stop former President Donald Trump fro...

Ryan Young, Maxime Tamsett and Lisa Respers France, CNN

Judge issues preliminary injunction on Trump campaign use of the song ‘Hold On, I’m Coming’

A federal judge has ruled former President Donald Trump and his campaign must pause on using the song “Hold On, I’m Coming.”

1 day ago

FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the running mate of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President ...

Associated Press

Walz unharmed after some of the vehicles near the back of his motorcade crash in Milwaukee

Several cars at the back of a motorcade carrying Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz crashed while heading from the airport to a campaign stop in Milwaukee on Monday, but Walz was unhurt.

2 days ago

Gov. Spencer Cox walks with former President Donald Trump during a press event at Arlington Nationa...

Hannah Schoenbaum, Associated Press

Arlington cemetery controversy shines spotlight on Utah Gov. Spencer Cox’s sudden embrace of Trump

Months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of few Republicans who kept his distance from Donald Trump. Their relationship has since become puzzling.

2 days ago

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at the 2024 summer meeting of the National Governors Association Thurs...

Larry D. Curtis

Cox declares day of prayer, September as founders and Constitution month

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox declared September "American Founders and Constitution Month" and Sunday "A Day of Prayer, Fasting and Contemplation."

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

RFK Jr.’s name removed from Utah ballot. Why it will remain in other states