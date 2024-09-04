Official Utah Hockey Club Sweater Spotted At NHLPA Rookie Showcase

SALT LAKE CITY – With the first Utah Hockey Club regular season game just a little more than a month away, fans have also been anticipating the first full look at the team’s sweater. On Wednesday morning, that wish was finally granted as Josh Doan modeled the new jersey at the NHLPA’s rookie showcase.

Inaugural Utah Hockey Club Sweater

The Utah setup is sick pic.twitter.com/X8zTlVgZlR — Sammi Silber 🏒 (@sammisilber) September 4, 2024

This is the first time that Utah’s black sweater has been on full display since the team moved to Salt Lake City in the spring. Differing from the jersey that was given out to draft selections at the 2024 NHL Draft over the summer, the official sweater features blue and white stripes on the sleeves, in addition to the inaugural season patch on both shoulders. The full uniform is complete with black socks, also featuring the blue and white stripes.

Josh Doan and Cutter Gauthier showing off the new Utah and Ducks duds respectively at the NHLPA rookie showcase. pic.twitter.com/PjcdkUsr7h — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) September 4, 2024

While there has been a collection of mixed views on the team’s first sweater, this is a clean and slick look for their inaugural season that will serve as a solid place holder until the team decides on a name and updates the uniform.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule.

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports.

