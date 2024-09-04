How To Watch Game Night Live: Orem Tigers @ West Jordan Jaguars

SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football season keeps rolling along, and another Game Night Live blockbuster matchup is on the docket.

The week four Game Night Live Game of the Week features the Orem Tigers (3-0) visiting the West Jordan Jaguars (1-2) on Friday, September 6.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week Four

Orem Tigers vs. West Jordan Jaguars

The Tigers enter the week averaging better than 30 points per game. Orem‘s offensive strengths were on full display last week in a 24-19 win over Farmington. Junior QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa completed 16-of-29 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Feleti Longi scored twice while gaining 87 yards on the ground. Junior wideout Kaue Akana caught nine passes for 122 yards and a TD.

West Jordan opened the season with back-to-back losses before rebounding to beat Alta 31-21 last Friday. Junior QB Tyson Demke threw for three touchdowns and 271 yards, including a 65-yard catch and run to senior wide receiver Julius Mulitalo. Gio Polanco and Cody Johnson also caught touchdown passes.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Orem and West Jordan is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Game Night Live heads to Utah County for a rivalry showdown between the Skyridge Falcons and the Timpview Thunderbirds. Kickoff on Friday, September 13, is at 7 p.m. MT.

