On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Game Night Live: Orem Tigers @ West Jordan Jaguars

Sep 4, 2024, 9:39 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The high school football season keeps rolling along, and another Game Night Live blockbuster matchup is on the docket.

The week four Game Night Live Game of the Week features the Orem Tigers (3-0) visiting the West Jordan Jaguars (1-2) on Friday, September 6.

RELATED: Bingham Miners Can’t Overcome Penalties In Loss To Lehi Pioneers

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the 2024 high school season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis, and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week Four

Orem Tigers vs. West Jordan Jaguars

The Tigers enter the week averaging better than 30 points per game. Orem‘s offensive strengths were on full display last week in a 24-19 win over Farmington. Junior QB Tayden-Evan Kaawa completed 16-of-29 passes for 200 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Feleti Longi scored twice while gaining 87 yards on the ground. Junior wideout Kaue Akana caught nine passes for 122 yards and a TD.

West Jordan opened the season with back-to-back losses before rebounding to beat Alta 31-21 last Friday. Junior QB Tyson Demke threw for three touchdowns and 271 yards, including a 65-yard catch and run to senior wide receiver Julius Mulitalo. Gio Polanco and Cody Johnson also caught touchdown passes.

Kickoff for the Game Night Live Game of the Week between Orem and West Jordan is scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. Kickoff time is subject to change. The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

RELATED STORIES

Follow High School Athletics With KSL Sports

Game Night Live heads to Utah County for a rivalry showdown between the Skyridge Falcons and the Timpview Thunderbirds. Kickoff on Friday, September 13, is at 7 p.m. MT.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering the Utah State Aggies, Locals in MLB, and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees, Beehive baseball, and Aggie athletics coverage here.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Adds Commitment From Mihailo Boskovic

BYU basketball picked up a commitment from Mihailo Boskovic.

15 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 3

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Announces TV Broadcast Team

On Wednesday morning, The Utah Hockey Club and SEG Media announced the official TV broadcast team for the Utah Hockey Club in their inaugural season.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Official Utah Hockey Club Sweater Spotted At NHLPA Rookie Showcase

With the first Utah Hockey Club regular season game just a little more than a month away, fans have also been anticipating the first full look at the team's sweater. On Wednesday morning, that wish was finally granted as Josh Doan modeled the new jersey at the NHLPA's rookie showcase.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rookie QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, And Bo Nix Set To Start Week 1

No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams got the nod for Chicago, No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels for Washington and No. 12 pick Bo Nix for Denver.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SMU Coach Rhett Lashlee Calls BYU’s Kalani Sitake An ‘Ambassador’ Of College Football

SMU coach gives high praise to BYU headman Kalani Sitake.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

How To Watch Game Night Live: Orem Tigers @ West Jordan Jaguars