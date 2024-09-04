On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club Announces TV Broadcast Team

Sep 4, 2024, 10:36 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday morning, The Utah Hockey Club and SEG Media announced the official TV broadcast team for their inaugural season.

Utah Hockey Club TV Crew

Taking the lead as the TV play-by-play announcer will be Matt McConnell while Nick Olczyk and Dominic Moore will serve as TV analysts. Kim Becker has been added as the TV studio host and Sarah Merrifield will be the club’s rinkside reporter.

“We are thrilled to bring together this talented and experienced team of broadcasters for Utah Hockey Club, who will undoubtedly provide the best possible experience for all fans – providing new insights to our most knowledgeable viewers while also educating and engaging those who are new to hockey,” said Chris Armstrong, president of Utah Hockey Club. “We are confident that their expertise and passion will elevate the viewing experience and help us to build a strong and passionate fanbase.”

The TV team was selected over the course of a few months and the search was led by Senior Vice President of Broadcasting, Travis Henderson.

Broadcast Details

All non-nationally exclusive Utah Hockey Club games will be broadcast on channel 16. The broadcast team’s first call for the Utah Hockey Club will be a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Delta Center on September 23 at 7 P.M. MT.

The entire broadcast schedule, including the radio broadcast plan and streaming option details for the club will be announced in the coming weeks.

RELATED STORIES

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first regular season game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Adds Commitment From Mihailo Boskovic

BYU basketball picked up a commitment from Mihailo Boskovic.

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 3

The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County, honoring their exceptional performances on the gridiron.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Game Night Live: Orem Tigers @ West Jordan Jaguars

The high school football season keeps rolling along, and another Game Night Live blockbuster matchup is on the docket. 

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Official Utah Hockey Club Sweater Spotted At NHLPA Rookie Showcase

With the first Utah Hockey Club regular season game just a little more than a month away, fans have also been anticipating the first full look at the team's sweater. On Wednesday morning, that wish was finally granted as Josh Doan modeled the new jersey at the NHLPA's rookie showcase.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Rookie QBs Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, And Bo Nix Set To Start Week 1

No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams got the nod for Chicago, No. 2 pick Jayden Daniels for Washington and No. 12 pick Bo Nix for Denver.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

SMU Coach Rhett Lashlee Calls BYU’s Kalani Sitake An ‘Ambassador’ Of College Football

SMU coach gives high praise to BYU headman Kalani Sitake.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Utah Hockey Club Announces TV Broadcast Team