Utah Hockey Club Announces TV Broadcast Team

SALT LAKE CITY – On Wednesday morning, The Utah Hockey Club and SEG Media announced the official TV broadcast team for their inaugural season.

Utah Hockey Club TV Crew

Taking the lead as the TV play-by-play announcer will be Matt McConnell while Nick Olczyk and Dominic Moore will serve as TV analysts. Kim Becker has been added as the TV studio host and Sarah Merrifield will be the club’s rinkside reporter.

“We are thrilled to bring together this talented and experienced team of broadcasters for Utah Hockey Club, who will undoubtedly provide the best possible experience for all fans – providing new insights to our most knowledgeable viewers while also educating and engaging those who are new to hockey,” said Chris Armstrong, president of Utah Hockey Club. “We are confident that their expertise and passion will elevate the viewing experience and help us to build a strong and passionate fanbase.”

The TV team was selected over the course of a few months and the search was led by Senior Vice President of Broadcasting, Travis Henderson.

Broadcast Details

All non-nationally exclusive Utah Hockey Club games will be broadcast on channel 16. The broadcast team’s first call for the Utah Hockey Club will be a preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Kings at Delta Center on September 23 at 7 P.M. MT.

The entire broadcast schedule, including the radio broadcast plan and streaming option details for the club will be announced in the coming weeks.

Utah Hockey Schedule

Fans can watch the Utah Hockey Club’s first regular season game on October 8 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN. Click here for the full schedule.

