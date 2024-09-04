On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Boeing will fly its empty capsule back to Earth soon. Two NASA astronauts will stay behind

Sep 4, 2024, 11:36 AM

This photo provided by NASA shows the Starliner spacecraft docked to the Harmony module of the Inte...

FILE - This photo provided by NASA shows the Starliner spacecraft docked to the Harmony module of the International Space Station, orbiting 262 miles above Egypt's Mediterranean coast, on June 13, 2024. (NASA via AP, File)

(NASA via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARICA DUNN, AP AEROSPACE WRITER


CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing will attempt to return its problem-plagued capsule from the International Space Station later this week — with empty seats.

NASA said Wednesday that everything is on track for the Starliner capsule to undock from the space station Friday evening. The fully automated capsule will aim for a touchdown in New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Range six hours later.

NASA’s two stuck astronauts who flew up on Starliner will remain behind at the orbiting lab. They’ll ride home with SpaceX in February, eight months after launching on what should have been a weeklong test flight. Thruster trouble and helium leaks kept delaying their return until NASA decided that it was too risky for them to accompany Starliner back as originally planned.

“It’s been a journey to get here and we’re excited to have Starliner” come home, said NASA’s commercial crew program manager Steve Stich.

NASA’s Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are now considered full-time station crew members along with the seven others on board, helping with experiments and maintenance.

Boeing Starliner astronauts have now been in space more than 60 days with no end in sight

To make room for them on SpaceX’s next taxi flight, the Dragon capsule will launch with two astronauts instead of the usual four. Two were cut late last week from the six-month expedition, which is due to blast off in late September. Boeing has to free up the parking place for SpaceX’s arrival.

Boeing encountered serious flaws with Starliner long before its June 5 liftoff on the long-delayed astronaut demo.

Starliner’s first test flight went so poorly in 2019 — the capsule never reached the space station because of software errors — that the mission was repeated three years later. More problems surfaced, resulting in even more delays and more than $1 billion in repairs.

The capsule had suffered multiple thruster failures and propulsion-system helium leaks by the time it pulled up at the space station after launch. Boeing conducted extensive thruster tests in space and on the ground, and contended the capsule could safely bring the astronauts back. But NASA disagreed, setting the complex ride swap in motion.

The stuck astronauts — retired Navy captains — have lived on the space station before and settled in just fine, according to NASA officials.

NASA hired Boeing and SpaceX a decade ago to ferry its astronauts to and from the space station after its shuttles retired. SpaceX accomplished the feat in 2020 and has since launched nine crews for NASA and four for private customers.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

Jack Monsen decided to mess with a scammer, until things became unsafe. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

Teen targeted by scammer shares his ‘scary’ experience to warn others of dangers

A South Jordan teen and his family are sounding the alarm after a scam text took a dark turn.

15 hours ago

Facebook users have complained of an increase in AI-generated spam content on the platform, as new ...

Clare Duffy, CNN

It’s not just you. More weird spam is popping up on Facebook

Facebook spam has been around as long as the platform itself, but with the advent of AI, the floodgates have truly opened.

19 hours ago

FILE: SpaceX founder Elon Musk during a T-Mobile and SpaceX joint event on August 25, 2022 in Boca ...

Gabriela Sa Pessoa and David Biller, Associated Press

Musk’s Starlink backtracks and will comply with judge’s order to block X in Brazil

Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service provider Starlink has backtracked and announced it will comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court justice’s order to block the billionaire’s social media platform, X.

22 hours ago

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s onl...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Viral videos of people stealing money from Chase ATMs were just plain check fraud

A number of viral TikTok videos had some people believing they could get “free” cash from Chase ATMs, but those customers were actually committing fraud, according to the bank.

22 hours ago

A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo fo...

Gabriela Sa Pessoa, Barbara Ortutay and David Biller, Associated Press

Brazil starts blocking Elon Musk’s X after company refuses to name local legal representative

Brazil starts blocking Elon Musk’s X after company refuses to name local legal representative amid feud with judge.

5 days ago

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

Matt O'Brien, AP Technology Writer

Child abuse images removed from AI image-generator training source, researchers say

Artificial intelligence researchers said Friday that they have deleted more than 2,000 web links to suspected child sexual abuse imagery from a dataset used to train popular AI image-generator tools.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Boeing will fly its empty capsule back to Earth soon. Two NASA astronauts will stay behind