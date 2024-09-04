On the Site:
McDonald’s is giving its McFlurry a makeover

Sep 4, 2024, 11:45 AM

McDonald's is changing the McFlurry cup and adding a smaller size....

McDonald's is changing the McFlurry cup and adding a smaller size. (McDonald's USA via CNN Newsource)

(McDonald's USA via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) —Nearly a year after McDonald’s ditched the hollow plastic spoon, more changes are coming for the McFlurry.

Beginning September 10, the chain is eliminating the plastic, dome-shaped lid and serving the ice cream treat in a new cardboard cup that has four flaps to cover the top.

The update is the latest in the company’s attempts at making environmentally friendly changes over the past several years. Reducing plastic has been a part of the company’s stated goals amid criticism of its ongoing pollution problems. In particular, plastic straws can increase ocean pollution and introduce microplastics that can harm marine wildlife.

McDonald’s set a goal in 2018 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its offices and restaurants by 36% between 2015 and 2030. In 2021, the chain switched out some of its plastic Happy Meal toys for 3-D paper-based toys that customers can put together themselves.

McDonald’s same-store sales fall for 1st time since 2020 as tapped-out customers hold on to cash

In 2023, McDonald’s phased out the McFlurry plastic spoon, which doubled as a spindle that inserted into a machine to mix in the toppings. The chain replaced it with a reusable spindle that was cleaned after every use and gave customers a smaller black spoon that uses less plastic.

Also rolling out next week is a smaller McFlurry serving size, called the Mini McFlurry, for customers looking for a petite or more budget-appeasing dessert option. The cups are half the larger size and will also be served in the new cups.

The changes to its menu are happening as the chain struggles with sagging sales. Diners are not going out to eat as often and spending less when they do, causing fast food sales to slow and restaurant traffic to dip.

In June, McDonald’s added a “$5 Meal Deal” that was originally intended to be for one month but was extended for several more weeks because of demand. Adding more value-minded items, like a Mini McFlurry, could help McDonald’s reposition the chain as a source for budget-friendly food.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said on its most recent earnings call that “it’s clear that our value leadership gap has recently shrunk” and that it’s “focused on the outstanding execution of delivering reliable, everyday value.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved

