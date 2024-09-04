Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week – Week 3

On the Site:
Sep 4, 2024, 12:00 PM

SALT LAKE CITY The Hercules Salt Lake County High School Player of the Week is celebrating the best high school football player in Salt Lake County. Presented by Hercules First Federal Credit Union, each week we honor athletes for their exceptional performance on the gridiron. This week’s we had co-winners representing West Jordan High School with quarterback Tyson Demke and linebacker Quinton Tulau.

Salt Lake County Players of the Week – Tyson Demke, QB & Quinton Tulau, LB (West Jordan)

The West Jordan Jaguars’ series history against the Alta Hawks is long on losses, but short on victories. Tyson Demke and Quinton Tulau helped the Jaguars make some history Friday night when they faced the Hawks.

Alta raced out to a 21-3 first half lead thanks to a trio of touchdowns, but West Jordan battled back. Demke connected for a pair of touchdowns just before halftime to make it a 21-17 game at the break. In the second half, Tulau led a stifling defensive effort to shutout the Hawks, tallying seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Demke hooked up with Julius Mulitalo for a 77-yard go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. For his part, Demke amassed 271 passing yards and three touchdown in his performance. The Jaguars would earn their third victory all-time in the 18-game series with the Hawks with a 31-21 win.

Player of the Week Selection

The selection committee for the Hercules Salt Lake County Player of the Week consists of Jeremiah Jensen and Sam Farnsworth from KSL Sports Live, Dane Stewart from KSL Sports Rewind and Jake Hatch. Jake is the Executive Producer for the KSL Sports Zone. He also hosts a daily BYU-centric podcast called Locked On Cougars. Jake attended Brigham Young University and is a proud native of Orem, UT. He is an alumnus of Mountain View High School, where he was part of the Bruins football program as an offensive and defensive lineman from 2001-04.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

