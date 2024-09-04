BYU Basketball Adds Commitment From Mihailo Boskovic

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball picked up a commitment from Mihailo Boskovic out of Serbia.

Boskovic will reportedly join the BYU program for the 2024-25 season.

In a post on X, Boskovic made a video promoting BYU’s Royal Blue Collective.

“Thrilled to come play in front of Coug Nation at BYU. Become a member of @RoyalBlueNIL today and help make the difference in the success of our teams. Go to THEROYALBLUE.CO, add a membership to your cart and checkout, [sic] Let’s go win a championship!”

Thrilled to come play in front of Coug Nation at BYU. Become a member of @RoyalBlueNIL today and help make the difference in the success of our teams. Go to https://t.co/OvDCCEecMf, add a membership to your cart and checkout, Let’s go win a championship!#byu #byubasketball pic.twitter.com/YH8MoYPb6j — Boskovic Mihailo (@mihab2002) September 4, 2024

Boskovic is a 6-foot-9 forward who turned 22 years old this past June. Most recently, Boskovic played for Bosnian professional team, KK Dynamic (Igokea m:tel).

Boskovic hails from Uzice, Serbia. He was listed in the 2023 NBA Draft early entry pool, but withdrew his name.

Now, he joins Kevin Young’s BYU basketball program as school gets ready to start for the fall semester this week.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper