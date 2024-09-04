Police: Man arrested after ‘highly unusual’ fatal shooting in Riverton

RIVERTON — A 19-year-old man is in police custody for allegedly shooting and killing another 19-year-old in what police called a “highly unusual” shooting in August.

On Wednesday, Thomas Leeynn Rose, 19, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of felony first-degree murder, according to the police affidavit.

According to police, on Aug. 18, Riverton police officers responded to a shots-fired call near 13400 Dragonfly Ln. at approximately 11:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, police reported they found the 19-year-old victim, who was wearing a bulletproof Kevlar vest and had a handgun and a machete.

According to the affidavit, after collecting evidence from the scene and using ” other investigative means” like cell phone and social media account data, police determined that Rose shot and killed the victim. Police said Rose fled the scene after the shooting and actively chose not to contact first responders and avoided law enforcement.

The affidavit stated investigators located Rose in a home in Salt Lake County. Police served a search warrant at the home, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

According to police, Rose has a history of gang violence and weapon offenses.