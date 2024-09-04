Smoke from Idaho wildfires overtakes parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The smoke from the 21 wildfires affecting Idaho is causing unhealthy air quality for several Utah counties on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service for Salt Lake City posted on social media that the smoke from Idaho has reduced air quality and visibility in northern Utah.

Smoke will continue to move into northern Utah from Idaho today, before beginning to decrease on Thursday. This will lead to reduced air quality and visibility. To reduce the impact of the smoke, limit time outdoors. pic.twitter.com/HKc4NEi0wk — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) September 4, 2024

According to Utah’s Department of Environmental Quality, the air quality in Box Elder, Cache, Weber, and Utah counties is “unhealthy for sensitive groups.” The DEQ stated people with health issues should reduce their time outdoors due to the unhealthy air.

The air quality of the Salt Lake and Tooele counties is listed as “unhealthy” for everyone, meaning people with health issues should stay indoors and do indoor activities. The DEQ advises people without health issues to reduce their time outdoors.

The NSW said that the smoke should start to go away by Thursday.