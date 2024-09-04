Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Two Matchups

SALT LAKE CITY – Week two of Big 12 football predictions are here.

This week’s slate will tell us a lot more about these 16 teams than week one, as there are key nonconference matchups that can help each team and the perception of the Big 12 this season.

Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions.

Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 2 of the 2024 season

Here’s the 15-game slate to kick off our season of Big 12 football predictions in week two.

Season Totals

(Through Week 1)

Steve Bartle: 15-1

Mitch Harper: 14-2

BYU at SMU

Friday, September 6

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: SMU

Mitch Harper: BYU

I’m going back and forth on this one. Earlier in the week, I felt strongly that SMU would pull it off. But BYU’s performance last week was solid. They have turned a corner and the explosive playmaking ability through the air is an area BYU can exploit against SMU’s secondary. Cougs pull off the upset. -Harper

This will be a tough game. SMU has looked solid in their two games. Jake Retzlaff exceeded expectations but SMU will be tough to beat at home. BYU keeps it competitive but SMU wins. -Bartle

Baylor at No. 11 Utah

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: FOX

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Utah

Mitch Harper: Utah

After the welcome back party last week, this is the reality check for Utah. They take care of business against an improved Baylor squad, Utah wins. -Bartle

DeQuan Finn will need to be a superstar for Baylor to stay. The Bears kept it tight last year against Utah, but it’s much more difficult in SLC. –Harper

No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: ABC

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State

Mitch Harper: Oklahoma State

South Dakota State served as an ideal contest for their week two matchup against the Razorbacks. Cowboys rely on the crowd and win in a physical contest. -Bartle

No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: K-State

Mitch Harper: K-State

Kansas State lost to Tulane two years ago in Manhattan. I’m not expecting a repeat of that game. K-State wins by 14. -Harper

The Wildcats are the heavy favorite, but Tulane should make this a pretty competitive contest. It’ll be close, but the Wildcats hold on. -Bartle

Cincinnati vs. Pitt

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN2

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Pitt

Mitch Harper: Pitt

Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Iowa

Mitch Harper: Iowa

The Hawkeyes have discovered offense, while Iowa State struggled to establish the run and stop it on defense. Hawkeyes win this one. -Bartle

Iowa always wins in this series. If Iowa State breaks through, it will be time to start dreaming up a potential Playoff bid. But I’ll go with the Hawkeyes. -Harper

West Virginia vs. UAlbany

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 4 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: West Virginia

Mitch Harper: West Virginia

UCF vs. Sam Houston

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: UCF

Mitch Harper: UCF

RJ Harvey might be the most underappreciated player in the league. -Harper

Will the Knights run for 500 yards this week? UCF wins. -Bartle

No. 19 Kansas at Illinois

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)

TV: FS1

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Kansas

Mitch Harper: Kansas

This would serve as another quality win for the Big 12 Conference and I believe the Jayhawks get it done. -Bartle

A big game for Devin Neal leads Kansas to an important road win. -Harper

Colorado at Nebraska

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: KSL 5

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Nebraska

Mitch Harper: Colorado

Travis Hunter is the best player in college football. He has a “Heisman moment” in Lincoln. -Harper

Nebraska relies on the home crowd and their defense. Cornhuskers in a tight one. -Bartle

Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 5:45 p.m. (MT)

TV: SEC Network

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Oklahoma

Mitch Harper: Oklahoma

Can you imagine the celebration in the new Big 12 headquarters if Houston somehow pulled this off in Norman? I can’t see it happening. -Harper

TCU vs. Long Island

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider Predictions

Steve Bartle: TCU

Mitch Harper: TCU

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 8 p.m. (MT)

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Arizona

Mitch Harper: Arizona

Arizona State vs. Mississippi State

Saturday, September 7

Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Insider predictions

Steve Bartle: Mississippi State

Mitch Harper: Arizona State

The Sun Devils continue the momentum from their impressive week one performance with a breakthrough victory against an SEC team. -Harper

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

