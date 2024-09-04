Big 12 Football Predictions: Our Insiders Predict Week Two Matchups
Sep 4, 2024, 2:08 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Week two of Big 12 football predictions are here.
This week’s slate will tell us a lot more about these 16 teams than week one, as there are key nonconference matchups that can help each team and the perception of the Big 12 this season.
Every week during the 2024 Big 12 season, our insiders here at KSL Sports, Mitch Harper and Steve Bartle, will share their weekly Big 12 football predictions. Follow their coverage throughout the season on their personal X accounts: @Mitch_Harper & @BartleKSLsports.
Big 12 Football Predictions: Week 2 of the 2024 season
Here’s the 15-game slate to kick off our season of Big 12 football predictions in week two.
Season Totals
(Through Week 1)
- Steve Bartle: 15-1
- Mitch Harper: 14-2
BYU at SMU
- Friday, September 6
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN2
- Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: SMU
- Mitch Harper: BYU
RELATED: SMU Coach Calls Kalani Sitake An ‘Ambassador’ Of College Football
I’m going back and forth on this one. Earlier in the week, I felt strongly that SMU would pull it off. But BYU’s performance last week was solid. They have turned a corner and the explosive playmaking ability through the air is an area BYU can exploit against SMU’s secondary. Cougs pull off the upset. -Harper
This will be a tough game. SMU has looked solid in their two games. Jake Retzlaff exceeded expectations but SMU will be tough to beat at home. BYU keeps it competitive but SMU wins. -Bartle
Baylor at No. 11 Utah
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: FOX
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Utah
- Mitch Harper: Utah
RELATED: Utah Football Turning Focus To Improvement Ahead Of Baylor Matchup
After the welcome back party last week, this is the reality check for Utah. They take care of business against an improved Baylor squad, Utah wins. -Bartle
DeQuan Finn will need to be a superstar for Baylor to stay. The Bears kept it tight last year against Utah, but it’s much more difficult in SLC. –Harper
No. 16 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)
- TV: ABC
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Oklahoma State
- Mitch Harper: Oklahoma State
South Dakota State served as an ideal contest for their week two matchup against the Razorbacks. Cowboys rely on the crowd and win in a physical contest. -Bartle
No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: K-State
- Mitch Harper: K-State
Kansas State lost to Tulane two years ago in Manhattan. I’m not expecting a repeat of that game. K-State wins by 14. -Harper
The Wildcats are the heavy favorite, but Tulane should make this a pretty competitive contest. It’ll be close, but the Wildcats hold on. -Bartle
Cincinnati vs. Pitt
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 10 a.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN2
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Pitt
- Mitch Harper: Pitt
Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 1:30 p.m.
- TV: CBS
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Iowa
- Mitch Harper: Iowa
The Hawkeyes have discovered offense, while Iowa State struggled to establish the run and stop it on defense. Hawkeyes win this one. -Bartle
Iowa always wins in this series. If Iowa State breaks through, it will be time to start dreaming up a potential Playoff bid. But I’ll go with the Hawkeyes. -Harper
West Virginia vs. UAlbany
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 4 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: West Virginia
- Mitch Harper: West Virginia
UCF vs. Sam Houston
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: UCF
- Mitch Harper: UCF
RJ Harvey might be the most underappreciated player in the league. -Harper
Will the Knights run for 500 yards this week? UCF wins. -Bartle
No. 19 Kansas at Illinois
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MT)
- TV: FS1
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Kansas
- Mitch Harper: Kansas
This would serve as another quality win for the Big 12 Conference and I believe the Jayhawks get it done. -Bartle
A big game for Devin Neal leads Kansas to an important road win. -Harper
Colorado at Nebraska
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 5:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: KSL 5
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Nebraska
- Mitch Harper: Colorado
Travis Hunter is the best player in college football. He has a “Heisman moment” in Lincoln. -Harper
Nebraska relies on the home crowd and their defense. Cornhuskers in a tight one. -Bartle
Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 5:45 p.m. (MT)
- TV: SEC Network
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Oklahoma
- Mitch Harper: Oklahoma
Can you imagine the celebration in the new Big 12 headquarters if Houston somehow pulled this off in Norman? I can’t see it happening. -Harper
TCU vs. Long Island
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider Predictions
- Steve Bartle: TCU
- Mitch Harper: TCU
Arizona vs. Northern Arizona
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 8 p.m. (MT)
- TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Arizona
- Mitch Harper: Arizona
Arizona State vs. Mississippi State
- Saturday, September 7
- Kickoff: 8:30 p.m. (MT)
- TV: ESPN
Insider predictions
- Steve Bartle: Mississippi State
- Mitch Harper: Arizona State
The Sun Devils continue the momentum from their impressive week one performance with a breakthrough victory against an SEC team. -Harper
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.