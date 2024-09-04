Jazz Jordan Clarkson Celebrates With Frances Tiafoe At US Open

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson met with American tennis star Frances Tiafoe after he advanced to the semifinal at the US Open on Tuesday night.

Clarkson was in Queens, New York on Tuesday to take in the US Open at the USTA National Tennis Center.

Jordan Clarkson Cheers On Frances Tiafoe

ESPN shared photos of Clarkson after Tiafoe’s match on social media waiting to greet the 26-year-old American.

Tiafoe advanced to the US Open Semifinal after Grigor Dimitrov retired from the match trailing 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 4-1.

This will mark Tiafoe’s second trip to the US Open Semifinal where the American fell to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.

On Friday, Tiafoe will face off with fellow American Taylor Fritz with the winner advancing to the US Open Final.

No American has advanced to the US Open Final since Andy Roddick lost to Roger Federer in 2006. Roddick is also the last American to compete in any tennis major final, falling to Federer at Wimbledon in 2009.

Will Hardy In Stands At US Open

Clarkson wasn’t the only Jazz representative at the US Open celebrating the American’s run.

Jazz coach Will Hardy was also spotted in New York sitting near Knicks forward Mikal Bridges after Tiafoe knocked off Alexander Shevchenko in an earlier round.

Mikal Bridges & Jazz coach Will Hardy congratulate Francis Tiafoe on his 2nd-round win at the US Open pic.twitter.com/OnJSRfnGx8 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) August 28, 2024

The Jazz will open training camp on October 1.

