KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 4

Sep 4, 2024, 2:37 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Dane Stewart and Jeff Hansen of KSL Sports Rewind released the Top 25 rankings heading into Week 4 of the football season.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 4 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 4

Dropped out of Top 25: Manti Templars (#22).

25. Spanish Fork Dons, 2-1 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Sky View, 47-28.

Next Up: vs. Uintah on Thursday, September 5 at 7:00 PM.

24. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 3-0 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at Silverado (NV), 49-6.

Next Up: vs. Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

23. Viewmont Vikings, 3-0 (#23)

Previous Result: Win vs. Taylorsville, 49-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 9 Bountiful on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

22. East Leopards, 2-1 (#25)

Previous Result: Win at Mountain Crest, 42-23.

Next Up: vs. No. 20 Alta on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

21. Springville Red Devils, 2-1 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Crimson Cliffs, 34-27.

Next Up: vs. Cyprus on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

20. Alta Hawks, 2-1 (#13)

Previous Result: Loss at West Jordan, 31-21.

Next Up: @ No. 22 East on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

19. Green Canyon Wolves, 3-0 (#20)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 28-27 in OT.

Next Up: vs. West Field on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

18. Weber Warriors, 2-1 (#17)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 7 Roy, 48-34.

Next Up: vs. Wasatch on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

17. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 2-1 (#10)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 15 Davis, 40-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 1 Lone Peak on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

16. West Panthers, 0-3 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 11 American Fork, 41-15.

Next Up: vs. Olympus on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

15. Bingham Miners, 1-2 (#12)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Lehi, 34-23.

Next Up: vs. No. 5 Skyridge on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

14. Park City Miners, 3-0 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Dixie, 42-0.

Next Up: vs. Hillcrest on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

13. Morgan Trojans, 3-0 (#18)

Previous Result: Win at Skyline (ID), 26-20.

Next Up: @ Layton Christian on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

12. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 3-0 (#19)

Previous Result: Win at Stansbury, 28-20.

Next Up: vs. Cedar Valley on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

11. American Fork Cavemen, 1-2 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 14 West, 41-15.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

10. Davis Darts, 2-1 (#15)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 10 Mountain Ridge, 40-14.

Next Up: vs. Kearns on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

9. Bountiful Redhawks, 3-0 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. Olympus, 25-22.

Next Up: @ No. 23 Viewmont on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

8. Brighton Bengals, 3-0 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 42-14.

Next Up: vs. Highland on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

7. Roy Royals, 3-0 (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 17 Weber, 48-34.

Next Up: vs. Clearfield on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM

6. Orem Tigers, 3-0 (#6)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 24-19.

Next Up: @ West Jordan on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

5. Skyridge Falcons, 2-1 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. Cherry Creek (CO), 24-14.

Next Up: @ No. 15 Bingham on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 1-1 (#4)

Previous Result: Game vs. Provo Cancelled.

Next Up: @ Centennial (CA) on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers, 2-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 3 Lone Peak, 28-21.

Next Up: vs. Farmington on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

2. Lehi Pioneers, 3-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 12 Bingham, 34-23.

Next Up: Bye Week

1. Lone Peak Knights, 3-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon, 28-21.

Next Up: @ No. 17 Mountain Ridge on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

About KSL Sports Rewind

Dusty Litster and Dane Stewart have been a broadcast team covering Utah High School Sports since 2005. Dane is the lead play-by-play on the weekly KSL Sports Rewind Game of the Week. Dusty is the host of KSL Sports Friday Night Red Zone. Together they anchor KSL Sports Rewind the most in-depth High School Coverage in Utah.

KSL Sports Rewind is the most in-depth coverage of Utah High School Sports ranging from Live Stream Games, Weekly Recap Videos, Top 5 Plays & Performances, Rankings, and interactive Pick’em Videos. Rewind coverage runs from Football through Baseball. Follow them on Twitter and on Instagram.

Catch every KSL Sports Rewind broadcast on KSLSports.com.

Game Night Live

Each week, Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester broadcast one high school football game from anywhere around the state of Utah.

Jeremiah Jensen is an Emmy award-winning sports anchor and reporter who has been covering sports in Utah for KSL since October 2005.

Jensen, a native of Star Valley, Wyoming has a passion for covering the sports teams he grew up watching. He recently won a regional Emmy and UBEE awards for Best Sports Story in 2011. His work has also been recognized by the Utah Society of Professional Journalists.

Sylvester is a former Utah Utes standout linebacker who played college football from 2006-09. He was a member of the Utah team that beat Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl. Sylvester was selected in the fifth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 NFL Draft. He went on to play five seasons in the NFL, including four with the Steelers, and one with the Buffalo Bills.

The Game Night Live Game of the Week will be at West Jordan High School, where the Jaguars will host the Orem Tigers. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM MT on Friday, September 6. The game will be streamed on the KSL Sports app, KSLSports.com, and the KSL+ app.

