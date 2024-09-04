KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 4

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 3 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

Here are the top 25 rankings entering Week 4 voted by the Rewind Sports Network (previous ranking included). For a full recap of the Top 25, check out the video at the top of the story.

KSL Sports Rewind Top 25 High School Football Poll Heading Into Week 4

Dropped out of Top 25: Manti Templars (#22).

25. Spanish Fork Dons, 2-1 (Unranked)

Previous Result: Win vs. Sky View, 47-28.

Next Up: vs. Uintah on Thursday, September 5 at 7:00 PM.

24. Maple Mountain Golden Eagles, 3-0 (#24)

Previous Result: Win at Silverado (NV), 49-6.

Next Up: vs. Pleasant Grove on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

23. Viewmont Vikings, 3-0 (#23)

Previous Result: Win vs. Taylorsville, 49-7.

Next Up: vs. No. 9 Bountiful on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

22. East Leopards, 2-1 (#25)

Previous Result: Win at Mountain Crest, 42-23.

Next Up: vs. No. 20 Alta on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

21. Springville Red Devils, 2-1 (#16)

Previous Result: Loss vs. Crimson Cliffs, 34-27.

Next Up: vs. Cyprus on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

20. Alta Hawks, 2-1 (#13)

Previous Result: Loss at West Jordan, 31-21.

Next Up: @ No. 22 East on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

19. Green Canyon Wolves, 3-0 (#20)

Previous Result: Win at Highland, 28-27 in OT.

Next Up: vs. West Field on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

18. Weber Warriors, 2-1 (#17)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 7 Roy, 48-34.

Next Up: vs. Wasatch on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

17. Mountain Ridge Sentinels, 2-1 (#10)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 15 Davis, 40-14.

Next Up: vs. No. 1 Lone Peak on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

16. West Panthers, 0-3 (#14)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 11 American Fork, 41-15.

Next Up: vs. Olympus on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

15. Bingham Miners, 1-2 (#12)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 2 Lehi, 34-23.

Next Up: vs. No. 5 Skyridge on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

14. Park City Miners, 3-0 (#21)

Previous Result: Win at Dixie, 42-0.

Next Up: vs. Hillcrest on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

13. Morgan Trojans, 3-0 (#18)

Previous Result: Win at Skyline (ID), 26-20.

Next Up: @ Layton Christian on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

12. Ridgeline Riverhawks, 3-0 (#19)

Previous Result: Win at Stansbury, 28-20.

Next Up: vs. Cedar Valley on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

11. American Fork Cavemen, 1-2 (#11)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 14 West, 41-15.

Next Up: vs. Riverton on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

10. Davis Darts, 2-1 (#15)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 10 Mountain Ridge, 40-14.

Next Up: vs. Kearns on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

9. Bountiful Redhawks, 3-0 (#8)

Previous Result: Win vs. Olympus, 25-22.

Next Up: @ No. 23 Viewmont on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

8. Brighton Bengals, 3-0 (#9)

Previous Result: Win vs. Riverton, 42-14.

Next Up: vs. Highland on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

7. Roy Royals, 3-0 (#7)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 17 Weber, 48-34.

Next Up: vs. Clearfield on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM

6. Orem Tigers, 3-0 (#6)

Previous Result: Win at Farmington, 24-19.

Next Up: @ West Jordan on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM, the Game Night Live Game of the Week on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

5. Skyridge Falcons, 2-1 (#5)

Previous Result: Win vs. Cherry Creek (CO), 24-14.

Next Up: @ No. 15 Bingham on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

4. Timpview Thunderbirds, 1-1 (#4)

Previous Result: Game vs. Provo Cancelled.

Next Up: @ Centennial (CA) on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

3. Corner Canyon Chargers, 2-1 (#1)

Previous Result: Loss at No. 3 Lone Peak, 28-21.

Next Up: vs. Farmington on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM.

2. Lehi Pioneers, 3-0 (#2)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 12 Bingham, 34-23.

Next Up: Bye Week

1. Lone Peak Knights, 3-0 (#3)

Previous Result: Win vs. No. 1 Corner Canyon, 28-21.

Next Up: @ No. 17 Mountain Ridge on Friday, September 6 at 7:00 PM on the KSL Sports app, KSL+ app, and KSLSports.com.

