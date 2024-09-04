How to treat fall allergies

On the Site:
Weather alert: Fire danger
Sep 4, 2024, 5:29 PM | Updated: 5:36 pm

BY EMMA BENSON


AMERICAN FORK — The itchy eyes, the runny nose — those pesky seasonal allergies can be irritating.

Dr. Glen Porter, an allergist with Intermountain Health, said weeds, like ragweed, are the biggest allergen culprits.

“This is the time of year when they’re releasing their pollen, and so that’s almost always the cause of fall-time allergies,” he said.

Porter said you can lessen your symptoms by keeping your windows closed, using air purifiers, and keeping pets out of your bedroom.

“If your pets are going outside, they can certainly bring the pollen in on their fur,” he said. “Making sure they stay washed and getting rid of that pollen can be helpful.”

Other ways to treat fall allergies?

Watch the pollen count — try to avoid being outside on days with excessive amounts of pollen. If you do go outside, wash your clothes and shower once you return indoors.

Try medications. Porter said nasal sprays typically don’t work immediately, so start taking them one or two weeks before your symptoms usually begin, and then continue using them throughout the allergy season. Over-the-counter antihistamines can also provide symptom relief.

“They need to be used every single day in order to get really good efficacy,” Porter said.

Rinsing your nose with a saltwater solution or neti pot can also help clean out the pollen after being outside.

If medications aren’t working, you can talk to your doctor about other options, like allergy shots or allergy drops.

“You don’t have to be miserable with allergies,” Porter said. “There are a lot of really awesome interventions that we can use to really help you.”

