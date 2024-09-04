SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah State Aggies take the momentum from their week 1 win over Robert Morris into a battle with 13th ranked USC this Saturday.

Utah State (1-0) caps off the week two college football against USC (1-0) with a 9 p.m. MT kickoff on Saturday, September 7th.

Utah State @ USC

The Utah State Aggies will play their first game at LA Memorial Coliseum since 2016 in a matchup under the Saturday night lights. Their opponent? The USC Trojans, who are riding high after defeating #18 LSU in a heavyweight matchup last week in Las Vegas.

We’re headed to the Coliseum 🏟️ Join us as we kick off the season with our first tailgate vs. USC! 🏈 Wear your Aggie blue, enjoy great food, and reconnect with fellow Aggies. 🗓️ September 7, 5:30-7:30 PM (PT)

📍La Memorial Coliseum

🎟️ https://t.co/NPJiN324Eo pic.twitter.com/oy4gF2voEM — Utah State Alumni (@UtahStateAlumni) August 7, 2024

Utah State faced some early troubles in their week 1 match-up against Robert Morris after starting quarterback Spencer Petras went down with an injury late in the first half and the Aggies entered the break trailing 14-10.

Luckily, junior transfer Bryson Barnes was ready for action, leading the Aggies on five scoring drives in the second half to pull away in a 36-14 victory.

The last visit to LA for USU in 2016 was a trip to forget, falling to the Trojans 45-7. Saturday will be the seventh match-up between these two programs, USC is undefeated in the series.

USC finished the 2023 season with an overall record of 8-5 with the third highest scoring offense in the country. However, the Trojans are starting over at quarterback after losing 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams to the NFL.

How To Watch Utah State At USC?

You can find the Aggies versus the Trojans on the Big Ten Network with Guy Haberman and Yogi Roth on the call.

How To Watch:

Television

Big Ten Network

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Fubo TV

Sling TV

How To Listen:

Radio

KSL Sports Zone 1280 AM

KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM

KSL Sports app

Online

KSLSports.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

Postgame Show

Postgame coverage for Utah State vs USC will be on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM & 1280 AM) immediately following the action. You can also keep posted with the Aggies on KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X and Instagram here.